Munster centre Arnold faces ban after inter-pro red card

MUNSTER CENTRE SAM Arnold faces the prospect of further punishment for his recklessly high hit on Ulster out-half Christian Lealiifano during last night’s Pro14 inter-pro at Kingspan Stadium.

Arnold was shown a red card by referee Sean Gallagher for the incident which occurred in the 58th minute of the derby fixture in Belfast, with his dismissal turning a topsy-turvy game in Ulster’s favour.

After consulting with his TMO, Gallagher deemed Arnold to have committed an act of foul play and under Law 10.4 (e) has been cited to appear in front of a disciplinary panel on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, a former Ulster player, is now in danger of missing Munster’s final two Champions Cup pool games later this month if the panel conclude that his actions merit a suspension.

Under World Rugby’s sanctions for four play, Law 10.4 (e) carries the following sanction entry points:

Low End: 2 weeks

Mid-range: 6 weeks

Top end: 10 to 52 weeks

Arnold’s sending off proved to be the defining moment in the round 12 clash with Ulster overturning a 17-5 deficit at the time of the incident to snatch a stunning 24-17 victory.

It was Munster’s second defeat on the bounce following their loss to Leinster on St Stephen’s Day and leaves them 15 points behind Glasgow Warriors in Conference A.

Johann van Graan’s side host Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday.

You can watch the incident from 3.20 in the video highlights below:

