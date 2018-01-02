  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Munster centre Arnold faces ban after inter-pro red card

The 21-year-old will appear in front of a Pro14 disciplinary panel tomorrow.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 6:24 PM
Arnold was shown red by referee Sean Gallagher.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Arnold was shown red by referee Sean Gallagher.
Arnold was shown red by referee Sean Gallagher.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MUNSTER CENTRE SAM Arnold faces the prospect of further punishment for his recklessly high hit on Ulster out-half Christian Lealiifano during last night’s Pro14 inter-pro at Kingspan Stadium.

Arnold was shown a red card by referee Sean Gallagher for the incident which occurred in the 58th minute of the derby fixture in Belfast, with his dismissal turning a topsy-turvy game in Ulster’s favour.

After consulting with his TMO, Gallagher deemed Arnold to have committed an act of foul play and under Law 10.4 (e) has been cited to appear in front of a disciplinary panel on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, a former Ulster player, is now in danger of missing Munster’s final two Champions Cup pool games later this month if the panel conclude that his actions merit a suspension.

Under World Rugby’s sanctions for four play, Law 10.4 (e) carries the following sanction entry points:

  • Low End: 2 weeks
  • Mid-range: 6 weeks
  • Top end: 10 to 52 weeks

Arnold’s sending off proved to be the defining moment in the round 12 clash with Ulster overturning a 17-5 deficit at the time of the incident to snatch a stunning 24-17 victory.

It was Munster’s second defeat on the bounce following their loss to Leinster on St Stephen’s Day and leaves them 15 points behind Glasgow Warriors in Conference A.

Johann van Graan’s side host Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday.

You can watch the incident from 3.20 in the video highlights below:

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

28 tension-laden phases, Ulster’s stunning comeback and the weekend’s Pro14 highlights

‘He’s got an incredible appetite for work’: Van der Flier sets new Pro14 record

