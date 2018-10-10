This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
More Turkish delight for Ireland's Bennett as stage win sees him storm into Tour lead

‘I’m happy, it’s a bit of a relief,’ the Bora-Hansgrohe rider beamed afterwards.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 7:40 PM
IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT was on winning form once again today as he powered to victory in stage two of the Tour of Turkey to take the overall race lead in Antayla.

sb Number one: Sam Bennett. Source: Boomer Cycling.

The Carrick-On-Suir man enjoyed serious success at last year’s edition, clocking up four stage wins, and he’s been going well at the 2018 billing to date. 

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Bennett finished second in yesterday’s opening stage and came out on top in the sprint to the line in today’s 149.6km route from Alanya at the 54th Tour.

“I’m happy, it’s a bit of a relief,” the 27-year-old told Eurosport after he finished ahead of Alvaro Hodeg and Italy’s Simone Consonni in second and third place respectively.

“I came here after a quiet mid-season. I won’t say I can relax now but some of the pressure has gone. I’m really happy.

Imago 20180511 Bennett (file pic). Source: Imago/PA Images

“There are still some opportunities to come and the guys did a fantastic job today, as well. I really want to thank them.

“It’s always good to get a victory going into the off-season. It keeps the morale high when you don’t have much racing.”

Bennett now leads in the blue jersey by six seconds from stage one winner and QuickStep-Floors’ Max Richeze (QuickStep-Floors).

Tomorrow’s hilly 132.7km third stage runs from Fethiye to Marmaris.

