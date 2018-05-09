'I hated playing with the girls at first, but I got used to it'

Over the next 12 weeks, Saoirse Noonan will be one of three leaders â€” including former Munster out-half Jonny Holland and The42â€²s own Ryan Bailey â€” taking part in our Follow Fitness series, supported byÂ Avonmore Protein Milk.

Iâ€™VE ALWAYS BEEN mad into sport.

Well, I suppose I never really had a choice. I come from a hugely sporting family and from the age of four or five, Dad would have always had us out kicking a ball. Saturday mornings spring to mind straight away.

My older brother, Eoin, played Gaelic football with the Nemo Ranger U10s. Dad was their coach, so myself â€” I was six â€” and my younger sister, Aoibhe, would be brought along, given a ball and left to our own devices until training was over.

In action in the 2017 WFAI Cup final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

I loved it though. I was just mad to play.

I remember going to watch Eoin play soccer for Matthew Hill. I was nine at the time, training away with Douglas Hall but not allowed play until I turned 10. I was sick that, just wanted to play.

That day, they were short players so I got the nod. The lads wanted to score goals and show off for the girls, like, and were having none of me coming on. Their faces fairly turned when I put the ball in the back of the net!

Playing with the boys was greatâ€¦ until I got the boot and was sent off to play with the girls. I hated it at the start, but look, I got used to it.

Last year's All-Ireland minor final v Galway. Source: EÃ³in Noonan/SPORTSFILE

Soccer and Gaelic football are the two I play at the top level now but I also played quite a bit of camogie and basketball growing up. Basketball was actually my favourite for a while but it came to a point where it was a choice of it against the other three.

I used to get away with murder balancing everything. There were days where Iâ€™d play three matches â€” donâ€™t ask me how â€” but it all got too much as things got more serious.

Basketball went first, that was when I was 12 and I started playing dual for Cork as well as the soccer. Camogie went next, I was much more focused on the other two. And still am.

The goal was always to play Gaelic football for Cork. My older cousin Caoimhe plays so I knew it was possible. I never really knew how people got picked to play for Ireland. As I played more and more soccer, I thought maybe I could one day.

But still, I donâ€™t think I ever expected myself to play for Ireland or to get as far as I have. And Iâ€™ll talk about that more in upcoming columns.

Iâ€™m always asked about how special it is to wear the Ireland jersey. Itâ€™s actually indescribable, like. Itâ€™s a weird feeling. Itâ€™s scary, but great. You canâ€™t explain it.

In action against Hungary with the U17s in 2015. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Representing your country at Turnerâ€™s Cross is something else. I remember watching the Cork City boys there, and Denise Oâ€™Sullivan against France too, and thinking thatâ€™s the dream.

Iâ€™ve had plenty of success at underage level with Cork too and capped it all last August with another minor All-Ireland title. Thatâ€™s the last match Iâ€™ve played at that level because I decided Iâ€™d better focus on the Leaving Cert, and soccer with Cork City too.

Iâ€™m in sixth year in Christ King. Six weeks until the exams so itâ€™s really busy. My life at the minute is basically study, school, train. Every week is really different though. My teacher actually asked me the other day, â€˜Do you have a study plan made out?â€™ and I was like, â€˜I canâ€™t tell you what Iâ€™m doing tomorrow so no I donâ€™tâ€¦..â€™

It all gets done. While Iâ€™m concentrating on soccer â€” so the National League and home-based training with Ireland â€” at the moment, Iâ€™m also hoping to join up with the Cork senior ladies after the exams.

Iâ€™m fairly pushed for time as of now but fitness is something I do have a big interest in. I love the thought of it and doing it but trying to fit it in with all of my other training is a bit of a nightmare.

Facing Galway. Source: EÃ³in Noonan/SPORTSFILE

That said, I canâ€™t complain. I love both Gaelic and soccer. I couldnâ€™t pick a favourite. Theyâ€™re both very, very different â€” the feelings, nerves, environment. I canâ€™t explain it but Iâ€™ll attempt to over the next 12 weeks.

Iâ€™m hoping to give you a full insight into my life over that period â€” how I combine top-level sports and factor in the small problem of the Leaving Cert!

Any questions, make sure to leave them below.

