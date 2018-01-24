  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress

The Munster man is joining Racing 92 this summer.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 1:37 PM
6 hours ago 24,598 Views 95 Comments
http://the42.ie/3814371

Murray Kinsella reports from London

THE PERCEPTION IS that Joe Schmidt did not select Simon Zebo for the Six Nations due to the fullback’s impending move to Racing 92 this summer, but the Ireland head coach today stated that Zebo missed out based on his form.

Jordan Larmour, the uncapped Leinster back, was picked in Schmidt’s 36-man squad for the Six Nations, with Schmidt indicating that the 20-year-old had been chosen ahead of Zebo.

Simon Zebo celebrates after the game 21/1/2018 Zebo remains out in the cold. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Ireland boss did also say that Zebo remains in his thoughts and may come back into contention during the Six Nations if he performs for Munster.

“Yeah, he is in consideration like anyone else who’s currently playing in Ireland,” said Schmidt at the Six Nations launch in London. “I answered a question earlier about the balance we’ve got in our back three and we felt that Jordan was probably playing at a level that was appropriate to select him.

“I think Simon is great value to have in the squad and he’s got an irresistible charm about him, he’s always smiling and his positivity is great. But by his own standards, he didn’t have a great day in Paris [against Racing 92] a couple of weeks ago.

“There was some wayward passing, some turnovers that he’d look back at and be frustrated with himself. It’s crucial at the time of selection that we know guys are in good form.

“There’s a bit of time during the Six Nations with the Pro14 games that he can still strike a claim.”

It would be a shock if Zebo did end up playing for Ireland again before his departure for France, particularly after his comments to French newspaper L’Équipe about Schmidt’s “rigid structure” having limited him.

One player who does look to have a very bright future for Ireland is Larmour, who is part of Ireland’s training camp in Spain this week.

“I saw him when he was fresh out of St. Andrew’s College and he’s been into our camp before – the first time was probably 16 months ago during the November series,” said Schmidt of Larmour.

Leinster’s Jordan Larmour Larmour has shone for Leinster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“So we’ve spent a bit of time having Jordan in and to get him in permanently now is to potentially accelerate his progress into the matchday squad and into, potentially, a starting 15.

“The things that we’ve seen in Jordan… obviously, the most visible things are his ability to accelerate, to change direction, but he’s a skilful young man as well. He’s effective in the air, his passing skills are good, he fully commits to the physical aspects of the game as well.

“He’s a really good kid, Jordan, so that’s always a compelling factor as well.”

Indeed, Schmidt was very positive about his back three options for the Six Nations, stating that Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale should be fit to train fully before the end of this week [Schmidt did rule Dave Kilcoyne out of the Six Nations opener against France].

And the Ireland head coach is particularly excited about the form of 30-year-old Munster wing Keith Earls.

“Keith’s been super, hasn’t he? To be honest, I felt he finished last season really strongly as well,” said Schmidt. “We were disappointed that he was unavailable during the November series, but he’s come back and he’s literally hit the ground running fast.

“He also brings a bit of experience to that back three because with young Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway has spent a fair bit of time with us. We’ve also got Ferg McFadden back and he’s got a strength in goal-kicking as well – we just wanted to cover our bases there and maybe take some pressure off Joey Carbery if that’s needed.

“We’ve also got the experience of Rob Kearney, so we kind of like the balance of that back three, those six players who are covering it.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Joe Schmidt says Tadhg Beirne’s Ireland situation is ‘complicated’

Best in the West: John Muldoon will retire at the end of the season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (95)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
LIVE: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
FOOTBALL
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
'Liverpool are a Formula One car. If you put it into London traffic at 4 o'clock, it will not run very fast'
MARTIN O'NEILL
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
'It’s still fresh in the memory so we want to try and avenge that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie