Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Joe Schmidt says Tadhg Beirne's Ireland situation is 'complicated'

The Ireland boss indicated that the Scarlets lock will visit the national team during the Six Nations.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 12:02 PM
10 hours ago 14,986 Views 60 Comments
http://the42.ie/3814249

Murray Kinsella reports from London

JOE SCHMIDT SAID the situation around Ireland potentially picking Tadhg Beirne is currently “complicated,” but indicated that the Munster-bound lock is likely to be involved in the summer tour to Australia.

The Ireland head coach also stated that Beirne will visit Ireland camp during the upcoming Six Nations.

Tadhg Beirne Beirne is in excellent form. Source: Kevin Barnes/INPHO

Beirne has been in excellent form for the Scarlets again this season, playing in the back row and second row, leading to widespread calls for his inclusion in Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

However, Schmidt opted not to select the 26-year-old in his official 36-man group and explained the reasons at today’s Six Nations launch in London.

“It’s a complex one when they’re playing away from Ireland,” said Schmidt. “He’s committed to coming back to Munster next year, which is super and we had a conversation at the start of the season about that happening.

“We had a really good conversation recently too. I think the problem with Tadhg is that with [World Rugby's] Regulation 9 it’s a camp week this week, but that’s only a three-day camp week. So if we take him to Spain, we’re required to make him back available to Scarlets.

“He’s played around 1350 minutes already this season – our players don’t usually play that much. Now, I had a great chat with Wayne Pivac and they’ve had injuries to Jake Ball and Lewis Rawlins, so that happens in squads sometimes.

“Because he’s so resilient and because he’s played so well – I thought he was huge in the last two games and in the Toulon game particularly – but he’s going to come in and visit us, and we’ll get to catch up again.

“I’ve known Tadhg since he was in Leinster and I think he’s a really committed young man as well. I wouldn’t rule him out completely, but it is complicated.

Joe Schmidt Schmidt was speaking at the Six Nations launch in London. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It also means that during the Six Nations, [we would have that] backwards and forwards. So if we have those camp weeks or regeneration weeks, where players get a bit of a rest, he’s got to go back and be available to play for Scarlets.

“That intermittent involvement with the squad, particularly when it’s your first involvement, is probably one of the things that just tipped the balance away from him.

“And the other thing that tipped the balance was I thought James Ryan was really good against Montpellier for Leinster. Iain Henderson is playing big for Ulster, I thought he played big last week.

“Dev Toner has carried really well for Leinster, as well as his lineout acumen. Quinn Roux has been a really physical contributor to the Connacht cause, and Ultan Dillane’s repeated high-intensity game involvements have been really good as well.

“When you stack that up and you’ve still got guys like Kieran Treadwell and Billy Holland, who are working hard and playing well in Ireland, you’re always trying to get that balance right about selecting Tadhg with that intermittent involvement and with those high game minutes.

“It’s just a little bit complicated but that complication will cease at the end of the season and that may be an opportunity.”

