This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 1 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seamus Coleman: 'We've instructions to keep the ball better and we have to execute that better'

The Boys in Green face the US in Dublin tomorrow.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Jun 2018, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,083 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4047802
Seamus Coleman faces the press yesterday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Seamus Coleman faces the press yesterday.
Seamus Coleman faces the press yesterday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

AFTER MONDAY NIGHT’S outing in Paris, Seamus Coleman admits everyone in the  Ireland camp realises they need to retain possession a lot better.

The Boys in Green face the USA tomorrow evening in Dublin, days after a disappointing performance against France.

The friendly clash with the Americans will round out a season in which Martin O’Neill’s side failed to qualify for this month’s World Cup through a playoff versus Denmark and subsequently lost the likes of Wes Hoolahan — Ireland’s most influential playmaker — to retirement.

“Definitely, we have to,” said Coleman when asked if Ireland needed to improve their possession game ahead of this autmum’s Nations League campaign. “We weren’t anywhere near good enough.

“We knew we were going to have to defend for long periods, but we were all very disappointed with how we were on the ball and the sloppy passes and maybe the angles.

“We’ve got to take responsibility for that on the pitch. We’ve been given instructions to try to keep the ball better and we have to execute that better on the pitch.

“We definitely didn’t do that against France and in front of our own fans at the Aviva – the quality (of the USA team) probably isn’t as good as France, but it will still be a good side, they are young players and exciting.

“But it is up to us to try to dominate the ball and try to be comfortable on it.”

The game will be the swansong for veteran defender John O’Shea and Coleman says the former Manchester United utility man has been a hugely positive influence on and off the field for his country.

“Josh has been unbelievable,” he says. “His CV speaks for itself, what he’s done in the game for so long has been amazing. You don’t see many Irish players having the career he has had, that’s ever so impressive.

“But John as a person, as a human bring, is second to none. I don’t think he’s changed a day since he left home with all the success.

“He’s been a great example for me and for all the young lads coming through, no ego, good manners, great around the place. As a person, he’s been brilliant for us all to learn from.

“He’s seen it all, he’s got that composure that rubs off on everyone else, and because of what he’s done in the game he immediately has that respect. Just that composure he carries himself with.”

The Ireland skipper was speaking shortly before Marco Silva was confirmed as Everton’s new manager yesterday.

The Donegal native insists he’s excited to get working with Sam Allardyce’s successor and is targeting silverware with a Blues side whose new style may suit him better.

“Listen, these questions can be difficult because they can write different headlines,” said Coleman when asked if Silva’s set-up is more conducive to Coleman’s strengths.

“I respect every manager who comes in to Everton Football Club because they’re all coming in to do the right thing, try to win games.

“Some styles, people like; some styles, people don’t like. I worked extremely hard for the manager and I respect what he did. He worked hard to try to get us up the league and unfortunately for him, he didn’t get to stay on.

“But now with the new manager coming in, there is that style that he plays that possibly will be good for full-backs and very exciting.

“But it’s always very easy for us players to hide behind managers. We have had three or four now and maybe we get away with a bit of the stick that’s flying around because it’s always on the manager’s toes, whether that be Roberto, Ronald, Sam, Moyesy before that.

“It’s about time us players now need to step up to the plate. We’ve not been close to winning something for a long time and at Everton, that’s what we want, that’s what I want.

“I’ve been there a long time and if I leave without having won anything, I’ll be very disappointed.”

Zidane will definitely coach France, claims Deschamps

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
FOOTBALL
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
IRELAND
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
PREMIER LEAGUE
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie