  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maguire earns Championship player of the month nomination after magical March

The Ireland striker scored five times in as many outings for Preston after returning from an injury lay-off.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,505 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3941340
Image: Mick Walker - CameraSport
Image: Mick Walker - CameraSport

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Sean Maguire has been recognised for his stunning return to action with Preston North End following a four-month injury lay-off.

Maguire joins Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford, Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as one of four players to have been nominated for the player of the month award for March in the English Championship.

Having not played a game since he sustained a serious hamstring injury in November, Maguire returned for Preston on the first weekend of March and scored twice after coming off the bench in a 3-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old Kilkenny native scored three more goals in March as Preston maintained their push for promotion to the Premier League. He was then recognised at international level with his first senior start for Ireland in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Turkey.

In spite of his lengthy absence, the former Cork City star â€” who was SWAI/SSE Airtricity League player of the month in March 2017 â€“has chipped in with nine goals in his debut season for Preston.

The Championshipâ€™s player of the month for March 2018 will be announced tomorrow.

â€˜I wanted to play attacking footballâ€™ â€“ Mkhitaryanâ€™s Mourinho dig

â€˜Very confident, Iâ€™m not sure if thatâ€™s typical of Irelandâ€™: Kildare teen part of Liverpoolâ€™s big European win

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'I wanted to play attacking football' â€“ Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
'I wanted to play attacking football' â€“ Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'It's never happened to me' â€“ Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
LEINSTER
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
LIVERPOOL
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland': Kildare teen part of Liverpool's big European win
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie