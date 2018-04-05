Maguire earns Championship player of the month nomination after magical March

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Sean Maguire has been recognised for his stunning return to action with Preston North End following a four-month injury lay-off.

Maguire joins Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford, Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as one of four players to have been nominated for the player of the month award for March in the English Championship.

Having not played a game since he sustained a serious hamstring injury in November, Maguire returned for Preston on the first weekend of March and scored twice after coming off the bench in a 3-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old Kilkenny native scored three more goals in March as Preston maintained their push for promotion to the Premier League. He was then recognised at international level with his first senior start for Ireland in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Turkey.

In spite of his lengthy absence, the former Cork City star â€” who was SWAI/SSE Airtricity League player of the month in March 2017 â€“has chipped in with nine goals in his debut season for Preston.

The Championshipâ€™s player of the month for March 2018 will be announced tomorrow.