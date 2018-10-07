This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He showed why he is such an important player for us' - Preston boss hails Sean Maguire after eight weeks out

Preston secured an impressive 4-0 victory on Saturday with Ireland duo Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson instrumental.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 2:46 PM
9 minutes ago 366 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4272781
Preston North End and Ireland striker Sean Maguire.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Preston North End and Ireland striker Sean Maguire.
Preston North End and Ireland striker Sean Maguire.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

PRESTON NORTH END manager Alex Neil has praised Sean Maguire after the Ireland striker returned from injury for the Lilywhites after eight weeks out.

The striker picked up a serious hamstring strain during pre-season and was left sidelined for the opening two months of the Championship season.

The 24-year-old made his long-awaited return during yesterday’s 4-0 defeat of Wigan Athletic, setting up fellow Ireland international Callum Robinson for his second goal during the comprehensive win at Deep Dale.

Maguire came on with 15 minutes remaining on Saturday, making his debut appearance this campaign after impressing last season with 10 league goals in 19 appearances.

Sean Maguire Maguire in action for Ireland in a friendly against Turkey back in March. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It was perfect for Seani today as he needs minutes under his belt”, said Preston manager Neil.

“We’ve missed him and you can see that for the fourth goal — the way he shifts his feet and goes past people, and that’s real quality and he can run all day long. It’s key for us that he gets himself back as soon as possible.

“The most important thing today is the win but I think the manner of it was really pleasing for the fans and the players and I think it will give them a huge boost now,” he added.

“For points, performance and momentum and for everybody it was crucial we won the match and in the manner that we did made it even better.”

Maguire was named in Martin O’Neill’s Provisional squad for Ireland’s upcoming Uefa Nations League games at home to Denmark (13 October) and Wales (16 October) in Dublin, with Neil adding that the Ireland manager and his backroom team will continue to monitor the player’s return to action.

“He will go and be with the Republic of Ireland, Martin O’Neill and the staff have been top class with us,” said Neil. “They have said they will monitor him and make sure he doesn’t too much and I’m confident they will look after him and if anything it could help him.”

Maguire joined Preston from Cork City in June 2017 and was a key figure as the club narrowly missed out on a play-off spot in the Championship, finishing in seventh spot last season.

The forward has been a regular starter for the Lilywhites since last summer and has made two appearances for his country under O’Neill, with this week’s return coming just in time for month’s crucial home fixtures at Lansdowne Road.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    Nevada Commission withholding Khabib's purse for role in post-fight violence
    FOOTBALL
    'What others think and what others want, I don't really I don't care' - Nuno on Ireland's Matt Doherty
    'What others think and what others want, I don't really I don't care' - Nuno on Ireland's Matt Doherty
    'Mourinho asked us to be men,' says Fellaini after dramatic turnaround against Newcastle
    Bayern embarrassed 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach as winless run continues
    LEINSTER
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    'A lot of guys put their hand up': Leinster building momentum ahead of Wasps
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try
    MUNSTER
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    Leinster show all their champion quality to grind out epic inter-pro win over Munster
    As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Text from Manchester United board reassured Mourinho over sacking reports
    Text from Manchester United board reassured Mourinho over sacking reports
    'If it rains in London tomorrow, it’s my fault. Brexit, it’s my fault' - Mourinho slams critics after United escape
    Sanchez scores 90th minute winner as Man United resurrect in five goal thriller

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie