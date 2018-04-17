Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge

MANCHESTER CITY AND Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has undergone minor knee surgery.

Aguero has scored 30 times in all competitions for newly-crowned Premier League champions City despite recently spending a month on the sidelines with a knee problem.

He returned to action as a substitute in the derby defeat to Manchester United on 7 April, and was on the receiving end of a rash challenge in the penalty area from Ashley Young that went unpunished by referee Martin Atkinson.

Aguero made another brief cameo appearance during City’s vain attempt at a Champions League comeback against Liverpool last week, but manager Pep Guardiola ruled the 29-year-old out of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Tottenham, citing Young’s challenge as the cause of the injury.

“He made a huge effort, because after the action from Ashley Young against United he had problems in his knee,” said Guardiola. “He could not train. He played the last 15 or 20 minutes and, after the game, he said ‘I could not run, I cannot play’.

The top-flight title is now secure, and he looks set for another period of rehabilitation with this summer’s World Cup only around the corner.

“Recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee,” Aguero tweeted. “Fully motivated to get back soon to the field.”

