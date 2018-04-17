  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge

The Manchester City striker will start rehabilitation in the hope of being fit for this summer’s World Cup.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,895 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3963133
Aguero is caught late by Man United's Ashley Young during the recent derby.
Image: Nick Potts
Aguero is caught late by Man United's Ashley Young during the recent derby.
Aguero is caught late by Man United's Ashley Young during the recent derby.
Image: Nick Potts

MANCHESTER CITY AND Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has undergone minor knee surgery.

Aguero has scored 30 times in all competitions for newly-crowned Premier League champions City despite recently spending a month on the sidelines with a knee problem.

He returned to action as a substitute in the derby defeat to Manchester United on 7 April, and was on the receiving end of a rash challenge in the penalty area from Ashley Young that went unpunished by referee Martin Atkinson.

Aguero made another brief cameo appearance during City’s vain attempt at a Champions League comeback against Liverpool last week, but manager Pep Guardiola ruled the 29-year-old out of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Tottenham, citing Young’s challenge as the cause of the injury.

“He made a huge effort, because after the action from Ashley Young against United he had problems in his knee,” said Guardiola. “He could not train. He played the last 15 or 20 minutes and, after the game, he said ‘I could not run, I cannot play’.

The top-flight title is now secure, and he looks set for another period of rehabilitation with this summer’s World Cup only around the corner.

“Recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee,” Aguero tweeted. “Fully motivated to get back soon to the field.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Blow to Bayern’s Champions League hopes as key midfielder set to miss rest of season

Russian football team criticised for using bear to present referee with the match ball

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
'The journey is better than the end' – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Celtic youngster ignores Man United transfer talk to plan 'long term'
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie