  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow to Bayern's Champions League hopes as key midfielder set to miss rest of season

Arturo Vidal limped out of training with a knee injury on Sunday.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 5:26 PM
41 minutes ago 1,176 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3963089
Arturo Vidal has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Arturo Vidal has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season.
Arturo Vidal has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season.
Image: DPA/PA Images

ARTURO VIDAL IS out for the rest of the season, Bayern Munich announced on Tuesday a day after confirming the Chile midfielder will miss next week’s crunch Champions League semi-final clash at home to holders Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old Vidal limped out of training with a knee injury on Sunday and underwent minor surgery on Monday.

Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes had hoped Vidal could be fit for their European clash against Real next Wednesday or the return leg in Madrid on 1 May.

But Bayern revealed Tuesday the injury is worse than first thought. A loose piece of the knee joint was removed and Vidal’s meniscus was repaired, said a statement.

“Arturo Vidal will be out for the rest of the season,” Bayern said.

Losing the tough-tackling midfielder for forthcoming key games is a blow to Bayern’s hunt for the treble including Tuesday’s German Cup semi-final against his old club Bayer Leverkusen.

A cup victory in Leverkusen would put Bayern in the May 19 final in Berlin — another step towards repeating their 2013 treble.

The Bavarian giants have already secured a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title, holding a massive 20-point lead over Schalke at the top of the table with four games remaining.

Meanwhile, Bayern have announced they will play pre-season friendlies against Paris Saint Germain in Klagenfurt, Austria, plus games against Juventus and Manchester City in July on a tour of the USA.

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi>

‘How can Southgate go away and feel he can trust Joe Hart in an England jersey again?’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
'The journey is better than the end' – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shelbourne appoint former Ireland U21 international and ex-Villa scout as new Head of Recruitment
Shelbourne appoint former Ireland U21 international and ex-Villa scout as new Head of Recruitment
'How can Southgate go away and feel he can trust Joe Hart in an England jersey again?'
Marcos Alonso charged by FA for nasty tackle on Shane Long
MANCHESTER CITY
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie