This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carr helps Hoops seal third place with fiery win over Waterford

Both managers were sent to the stands in Tallaght Stadium.

By Brendan Graham Friday 19 Oct 2018, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,406 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4296187

Shamrock Rovers 3

Waterford FC 1

Brendan White reports from Tallaght Stadium.

SHAMROCK ROVERS SECURED third-place in the Premier Division after a 3-1 win against Waterford FC in Tallaght Stadium.

Greg Bolger celebrates his side's goal with Roberto Lopes Greg Bolger and his Rovers team-mates celebrate this evening. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dan Carr and a Garry Comerford own goal had the home side 2-0 up before Ismahil Akinade halved the deficit in the final quarter. But Sean Boyd’s header secured the points for Rovers in the final minutes of a game that saw both managers sent to the stands by referee Robert Harvey.

The home side started brightly and thought they’d taken a first-minute lead. Dan Carr forced Waterford keeper Niall Corbet into a smart save before Dylan Watts finished to the back of the net seconds later; only to see the offside flag raised.

At the other end, Stanley Aborah’s free kick found the head of Rory Feely but Shamrock Rovers keeper Alan Mannus made the save. Gary Shaw headed wide from Carr’s cross before the home side took a lead that their early pressure deserved.

Carr was again central to the move as he beat Rory Feely down the left before crossing for the in-rushing Shaw, although the final touch came off Waterford central defender Garry Comerford before nestling in the back of the net.

Waterford striker Dean O’Halloran was causing problems as the visitors grew into the game. On 19 minutes, Stanley Aborah whipped in the free kick after Cory Galvin was fouled but O’Halloran couldn’t get enough contact to beat Mannus in the Rovers goal.

Two minutes later O’Halloran forced Mannus into another save. Bastien Hery found a pocket of space in the middle of midfield and drove forward before finding O’Halloran; his powerful strike forcing Mannus to save at his near post.

Waterford continued to stream forward and Dylan Barnett’s cross from the left found fellow full back Rory Feely on the right before the half hour and his powerful strike came back off the post with Mannus scrambling.

Dan Carr celebrates scoring a goal Dan Carr celebrates his goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

But all Waterford’s good play was undone as Rovers doubled their lead against the run of play 10 minutes before half time. Dylan Watts sent in the free kick after Joel Coustrain had been fouled and Carr fired into the top corner after a scramble in the penalty box to make it 2-0 before the break.

Managers Stephen Bradley and Alan Reynolds were sent to the stands after a disagreement by referee Robert Harvey before Stanley Aborah tested Mannus in the Rovers goal. At the other end, Dylan Watts sent Carr through but he scuffed his strike across goal.

Tempers flare during the game Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford came more into the game and halved the deficit with 17 minutes left on the clock. Subs Dessie Hutchinson and Ismahil Akinade linked up with Hutchinson’s brilliant cross from the right meeting the head of Akinade and his superb header nestled in the top corner giving Mannus no chance.

But Shamrock Rovers made sure of the result with a goal of quality in the final minutes; Ronan Finn picking up possession on the endline and crossed for Sean Boyd to head past Corbet to make it 3-1 and seal the points.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sam Bone, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Joey O’Brien; Joel Coustrain (Aaron Bolger 74), Dylan Watts, Ronan Finn, Greg Bolger, Dan Carr (Sean Boyd 79); Gary Shaw (Brandon Kavanagh 64).

Waterford FC: Niall Corbet, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne (Dessie Hutchinson 46), Garry Comerford, Dylan Barnett; Sander Puri (Ismahil Akinade 46), Stanley Aborah, Bastien Hery, Paul Keegan (Noe Baba 68), Cory Galvin; Dean O’Halloran.

Referee: Robert Harvey

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brendan Graham

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    LEINSTER
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    Toulouse to appeal Kaino's five-week ban for 'striking with the shoulder'
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    CHELSEA
    Jose Mourinho bids to avoid equalling David Moyes-era record
    Jose Mourinho bids to avoid equalling David Moyes-era record
    'Would I celebrate like crazy my team’s goal or victory at Stamford Bridge? I don't think so'
    Carragher reveals Liverpool 'astonishment' at Chelsea paying £50m for Torres

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie