Carr helps Hoops seal third place with fiery win over Waterford

Shamrock Rovers 3

Waterford FC 1

Brendan White reports from Tallaght Stadium.

SHAMROCK ROVERS SECURED third-place in the Premier Division after a 3-1 win against Waterford FC in Tallaght Stadium.

Greg Bolger and his Rovers team-mates celebrate this evening. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dan Carr and a Garry Comerford own goal had the home side 2-0 up before Ismahil Akinade halved the deficit in the final quarter. But Sean Boyd’s header secured the points for Rovers in the final minutes of a game that saw both managers sent to the stands by referee Robert Harvey.

The home side started brightly and thought they’d taken a first-minute lead. Dan Carr forced Waterford keeper Niall Corbet into a smart save before Dylan Watts finished to the back of the net seconds later; only to see the offside flag raised.

At the other end, Stanley Aborah’s free kick found the head of Rory Feely but Shamrock Rovers keeper Alan Mannus made the save. Gary Shaw headed wide from Carr’s cross before the home side took a lead that their early pressure deserved.

Carr was again central to the move as he beat Rory Feely down the left before crossing for the in-rushing Shaw, although the final touch came off Waterford central defender Garry Comerford before nestling in the back of the net.

Waterford striker Dean O’Halloran was causing problems as the visitors grew into the game. On 19 minutes, Stanley Aborah whipped in the free kick after Cory Galvin was fouled but O’Halloran couldn’t get enough contact to beat Mannus in the Rovers goal.

Two minutes later O’Halloran forced Mannus into another save. Bastien Hery found a pocket of space in the middle of midfield and drove forward before finding O’Halloran; his powerful strike forcing Mannus to save at his near post.

Waterford continued to stream forward and Dylan Barnett’s cross from the left found fellow full back Rory Feely on the right before the half hour and his powerful strike came back off the post with Mannus scrambling.

Dan Carr celebrates his goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

But all Waterford’s good play was undone as Rovers doubled their lead against the run of play 10 minutes before half time. Dylan Watts sent in the free kick after Joel Coustrain had been fouled and Carr fired into the top corner after a scramble in the penalty box to make it 2-0 before the break.

Managers Stephen Bradley and Alan Reynolds were sent to the stands after a disagreement by referee Robert Harvey before Stanley Aborah tested Mannus in the Rovers goal. At the other end, Dylan Watts sent Carr through but he scuffed his strike across goal.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford came more into the game and halved the deficit with 17 minutes left on the clock. Subs Dessie Hutchinson and Ismahil Akinade linked up with Hutchinson’s brilliant cross from the right meeting the head of Akinade and his superb header nestled in the top corner giving Mannus no chance.

But Shamrock Rovers made sure of the result with a goal of quality in the final minutes; Ronan Finn picking up possession on the endline and crossed for Sean Boyd to head past Corbet to make it 3-1 and seal the points.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sam Bone, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Joey O’Brien; Joel Coustrain (Aaron Bolger 74), Dylan Watts, Ronan Finn, Greg Bolger, Dan Carr (Sean Boyd 79); Gary Shaw (Brandon Kavanagh 64).

Waterford FC: Niall Corbet, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne (Dessie Hutchinson 46), Garry Comerford, Dylan Barnett; Sander Puri (Ismahil Akinade 46), Stanley Aborah, Bastien Hery, Paul Keegan (Noe Baba 68), Cory Galvin; Dean O’Halloran.

Referee: Robert Harvey

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: