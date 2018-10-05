This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 5 October, 2018
Rovers frustrated by Cork in stalemate, as Leesiders switch focus to FAI Cup

Stephen Bradley’s men were unable to find a winner at Tallaght Stadium.

By Conor McKenna Friday 5 Oct 2018, 9:51 PM
Ronan Finn in action tonight.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Ronan Finn in action tonight.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Shamrock Rovers 0

Cork City 0

Conor McKenna reports from Tallaght Stadium

SHAMROCK ROVERS AND Cork City could not be separated in Tallaght Stadium, with the game poor as a spectacle in truth, and the host are likely to be frustrated by their failure to claim all three points.

The first real chance of the game came in the 23rd minute, when a close range effort from Dan Carr was blocked by Cork City defender Ronan Hurley.

Carr was again involved moments later, with the left winger going down after a Pierce Philipps challenge, with referee Paul McLaughlin correctly waving play on.

The opening half hour was a dull affair, with a lack of intensity notable for the crowd present in Tallaght. 

Rovers looked to be the team with all the attacking intent, as the visitors looked content to keep bodies behind the ball, with a view to frustrating the Hoops. 

And Rovers almost took the lead in the 37th minute, with Carr setting up Ronan Finn whose header only for Aaron Barry’s goal-line clearance to prevent a certain opener. 

A great save by Peter Cherrie again denied Finn, who was set up superbly by Dylan Watts and at this stage Cork would have been praying for half-time, with John Caulfield’s side very much on the ropes in the closing minutes of the opening half.

The teams went into the break scoreless which would have frustrated the home side, who were very much the better side in the first half.

Stephen Bradley Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

City had a golden opportunity to open the scoring, when a mistake from Roberto Lopes gave Barry McNamee a clear-cut chance, but the midfielder could not make the most of it, much to the relief of the home contingent.

Cherrie denied Aaron Greene in the 70th minute, as Rovers desperately chased a winner.

Sean Kavanagh’s effort was saved superbly by Cherrie late on, with Finn again denied by the City ‘keeper as his side held on for a point. 

With Dundalk claiming the point they required to secure the title, the Leesiders turn their attention to Monday’s FAI Cup semi-final replay against Bohs, as they chase a third Cup success in as many years. 

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus; Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Sean Kavanagh; Greg Bolger; Joel Coustrain, Dylan Watts, Ronan Finn, Dan Carr; Aaron Greene.

CORK CITY: Peter Cherrie; Pierce Phillips, Damien Delaney, Aaron Barry, Ronan Hurley; Conor McCormack, Barry McNamee; Shane Daly-Butz; Kieran Sadlier, Cian Murphy; Ronan Coughlan.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).

