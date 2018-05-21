Bohemians goalkeeper Supple receives Ireland call-up nine years on from quitting professional football

IRELAND MANAGER MARTIN O’Neill has handed a surprise call-up to Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple.

With number one Darren Randolph injured along with back-up stoppers Keiren Westwood and Rob Elliot, Bradford City’s Colin Doyle and Conor O’Malley of Peterborough United featured in yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Celtic in Glasgow.

O’Neill also named Manchester United youngster Kieran O’Hara and Doncaster Rovers keeper Ian Lawlor in his provisional squad for the summer friendlies, but he has seen enough of 31-year-old Supple to bring him in ahead of the upcoming games with France (28 May) and the US (2 June).

The Ireland boss was present at Dalymount Park last Friday as Bohemians lost out 2-0 to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Dundalk.

Assistant manager Roy Keane knows Supple from their days at Ipswich Town, but the Dubliner grew disillusioned in 2009 and quit professional football before returning to Ireland.

The St Brigids man was part of Dublin’s inter-county football panel behind Stephen Cluxton for a period, but returned to soccer with Leinster Senior League club Crumlin United and subsequently joined Bohemians in 2016.

In action for Dublin in 2012. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Under Keith Long, Supple has become one of the club’s key players and he is widely-regarded as being among the top goalkeepers in the league.

Shamrock Rovers star Graham Burke came on as a second-half substitute against Celtic yesterday and the 24-year-old has retained his place for next week’s matches.

Burk will be involved for the next two games. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

