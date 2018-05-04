Zebo at fullback for Thomond Park farewell against Edinburgh

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named JJ Hanrahan at out-half for tomorrow’s Pro14 playoff clash with Edinburgh at Thomond Park (kick-off 15.35,TG4).
The Kerry playmaker keeps Ian Keatley among the replacements as he partners Conor Murray at half-back in a team that shows four changes from the team which lost the Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92.
The other back-line change from Bordeaux sees Simon Zebo start at fullback in what will be his last appearance for Munster at Thomond Park before departing for Racing next season.
The other big changes come in the front row as Dave Kilcoyne is among the replacements with James Cronin in the number one jersey. A shoulder complaint means Niall Scannell misses out and Rhys Marshall starts at hooker.
Sam Arnold is one of three men to retain their place from last week’s draw at home to Ulster, the centre will start his fourth consecutive match tomorrow having also taken up the midfield duties in Bordeaux and Bloemfontein.
Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill has made three after a win over Glasgow Warriors last week. Chris Dean and Mark Bennet take up midfield berths while Blair Kinghorn returns to the back three where he will be partnered by Duhan van der Merwe and Dougie Fife.
Munster:
15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray
1. James Cronin
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony Capt.
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Mike Sherry
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Robin Copeland
21. James Hart
22. Ian Keatley
23. Darren Sweetnam.
Edinburgh
15. Blair Kinghorn
14. Dougie Fife
13. Mark Bennett
12. Chris Dean
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
1. Jordan Lay
2. Stuart McInally Capt.
3. Simon Berghan
4. Ben Toolis
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Magnus Bradbury
7. Jamie Ritchie
8. Bill Mata
Replacements:
16. Neil Cochrane
17. Allan Dell
18. WP Nel
19. Lewis Carmichael
20 Cornell du Preez
21. Nathan Fowles
22. Duncan Weir
23. James Johnstone
