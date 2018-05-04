Zebo at fullback for Thomond Park farewell against Edinburgh

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named JJ Hanrahan at out-half for tomorrow’s Pro14 playoff clash with Edinburgh at Thomond Park (kick-off 15.35,TG4).

The Kerry playmaker keeps Ian Keatley among the replacements as he partners Conor Murray at half-back in a team that shows four changes from the team which lost the Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92.

The other back-line change from Bordeaux sees Simon Zebo start at fullback in what will be his last appearance for Munster at Thomond Park before departing for Racing next season.

The other big changes come in the front row as Dave Kilcoyne is among the replacements with James Cronin in the number one jersey. A shoulder complaint means Niall Scannell misses out and Rhys Marshall starts at hooker.

Sam Arnold is one of three men to retain their place from last week’s draw at home to Ulster, the centre will start his fourth consecutive match tomorrow having also taken up the midfield duties in Bordeaux and Bloemfontein.

Dougie Fife celebrates a try with Magnus Bradbury. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill has made three after a win over Glasgow Warriors last week. Chris Dean and Mark Bennet take up midfield berths while Blair Kinghorn returns to the back three where he will be partnered by Duhan van der Merwe and Dougie Fife.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Andrew Conway

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony Capt.

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Ciaran Parker

19. Gerbrandt Grobler

20. Robin Copeland

21. James Hart

22. Ian Keatley

23. Darren Sweetnam.

Edinburgh

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Dougie Fife

13. Mark Bennett

12. Chris Dean

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

1. Jordan Lay

2. Stuart McInally Capt.

3. Simon Berghan

4. Ben Toolis

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Magnus Bradbury

7. Jamie Ritchie

8. Bill Mata

Replacements:

16. Neil Cochrane

17. Allan Dell

18. WP Nel

19. Lewis Carmichael

20 Cornell du Preez

21. Nathan Fowles

22. Duncan Weir

23. James Johnstone