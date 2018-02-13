  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 14 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Premier League TV rights sold to Sky Sports and BT Sports for £4.5 billion

Five of seven packages available have been sold.

By Adrian Russell Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 7:57 PM
4 hours ago 10,080 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3850573
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

SKY SPORTS AND BT Sports have paid a combined £4.464 billion for the next set of Premier League rights.

The league has sold its United Kingdom broadcasting rights for five of the seven packages for the 2019-2022 seasons to Sky Sport and BT Sport, the two current holders of those rights.

“To have achieved this investment with two packages remaining to sell is testament to the excellent football competition delivered by the clubs,” Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore said in a statement.

The new deal sees Sky Sports win four of the seven packages available, which equates to 128 games per season. BT won one, which means it will be able to broadcast 32.

Two packages remain unsold at the current time. They include one package which has 20 matches via one midweek fixture list and one Bank Holiday, and a package which includes 20 matches from two midweek fixture lists.

BT and Sky could make a bid on either or both packages, though there are rumours American companies Amazon and Facebook are among those interested in landing those rights.

The total price paid for the five packages comes to £4.464 billion. While that is down for the current deal of £5.19bn for a deal that runs from 2016-2019, the price of the other two packages will drive the total fee paid for the rights higher.

The new deal will allow Sky to have first pick for every weekend match, while also showing the 19:45 Saturday evening matches (UK time) for the first time.

Meanwhile, BT will show the Saturday lunchtime matches in the new deal.

BT have confirmed that they will be paying £295m per season as part of the new deal, which equates to £9.22m per Premier League match.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s Consumer division, said: “The Premier League is undoubtedly the most competitive and exciting domestic league in the world, so we’re delighted that our customers will be able to continue enjoying Saturday games on BT Sport.”

Given the confirmation from BT of what they will pay for the new package, it means Sky’s outlay will be £3.579bn, which works out at £9.3m per game.

In total, the rights to 200 games per season are included across the seven packages, up from the 168 in the current deal.

In addition to the remaining two UK packages to be decided, a further windfall will be expected when the overseas rights are sold.

The previous deal brought in around £3bn, but it is expected that figure will rise with the new agreement, which is done on a region by region basis.

 

‘A four-second slide’ – Cork City boss criticises lack of TV coverage for President’s Cup

Footage of all six goals from Sunday’s President’s Cup game has finally surfaced

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League TV rights sold to Sky Sports and BT Sports for Â£4.5 billion
Premier League TV rights sold to Sky Sports and BT Sports for £4.5 billion
Blow for Lacazette as Arsenal striker undergoes knee surgery
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
FRANCE
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
A definitive ranking of the best Six Nations tries so far
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
IRELAND
Wales match may come too soon, but Ringrose ready to step up return
Wales match may come too soon, but Ringrose ready to step up return
'I'm very happy with that' - Ireland's Westgaard finishes 62nd at Winter Olympics
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Hull City's Mason forced to retire a year after fracturing skull in Premier League game against Chelsea
Hull City's Mason forced to retire a year after fracturing skull in Premier League game against Chelsea
'I left the training ground crying... It's only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had'
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Pogba isn't Kante' - Thierry Henry on Man United's problems
'Pogba isn't Kante' - Thierry Henry on Man United's problems
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Manchester City's €878 million squad the most expensive in history

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie