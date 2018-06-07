Erasmus recalls Le Roux and de Klerk as Springboks ring the changes for England

SOUTH AFRICA WILL field a completely different team for the first rugby Test against England on Saturday from that which lost to Wales last weekend if prop Trevor Nyakane passes a fitness test.

The tighthead prop has a rib injury and a decision on whether he can play in the first match of a three-Test series will be made Friday, coach Rassie Erasmus said.

Should Nyakane pull out, the number three shirt will go to Wilco Louw, who started in the 22-20 loss to the Welsh in Washington.

Flanker Siya Kolisi will lead the Springboks, the first black to do so after 60 white captains of a national team that included only whites until the collapse of apartheid.

Should Nyakane play, there will be a record-equalling seven black starters in the team with Erasmus keeping his promise to racially transform the team.

SA Rugby and the government have agreed that 50 percent of the team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan should be blacks, who comprise 92 percent of the population.

Wholesale changes were expected as Erasmus left what proved to be his 15 first choices for England behind when the rest of the squad travelled to the American capital.

There are three new caps — wingers Sibusiso Nkosi and Aphiwe Dyantyi and lock RG Snyman, who owes his place to injuries ruling out Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager.

“I am especially pleased for the three newcomers, Aphiwe, Sibusiso and RG,” said Erasmus.

“I am looking forward to seeing how they will perform in tough Test match conditions against formidable opponents.”

Erasmus said England, were a very well-drilled team under the leadership of Eddie Jones, an assistant coach of the 2007 South Africa Rugby World Cup-winning team.

“England are a top-class, quality side and they will no doubt be very determined to be successful in this series.

“With us desperate for success as well, supporters can expect a really good Test match Saturday,” said Erasmus.

“We have prepared as well as we could and the players are looking forward to playing in front of our passionate supporters in Johannesburg.”

Source: AFP/Getty Images

Fullback Willie le Roux and scrum-half Faf de Klerk, both based in England, are recalled after falling out of favour with previous coach Allister Coetzee.

Coetzee was sacked this year after a disastrous two-season reign in which South Africa lost 12 of 25 Tests and twice conceded 57 points against greatest foes New Zealand.

The Johannesburg match marks the start of a sixth attempt by England to win a Test series in South Africa.

Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein will host the second Test on 16 June and Newlands stadium in Cape Town the third on 23 June.

South Africa:

15. Willie le Roux

14. Sibusiso Nkosi

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Damian de Allende

11. Aphiwe Dyantyi

10. Handre Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

8. Duane Vermeulen

7. Jean-Luc du Preez

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

5. Franco Mostert

4. RG Snyman

3. Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw

2. Bongi Mbonambi

1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements:

16. Akker van der Merwe

17. Steven Kitshoff

18. Wilco Louw/Thomas du Toit

19. Pieter-Steph du Toit

20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

21. Ivan van Zyl

22. Elton Jantjies

23. Warrick Gelant.

