This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 7 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Erasmus recalls Le Roux and de Klerk as Springboks ring the changes for England

The sides meet in Johannesburg on Saturday.

By AFP Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 12:09 PM
9 minutes ago 167 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4057658
Wasps fullback Le Roux is back in the Springboks side.
Image: David Rogers
Wasps fullback Le Roux is back in the Springboks side.
Wasps fullback Le Roux is back in the Springboks side.
Image: David Rogers

SOUTH AFRICA WILL field a completely different team for the first rugby Test against England on Saturday from that which lost to Wales last weekend if prop Trevor Nyakane passes a fitness test.

The tighthead prop has a rib injury and a decision on whether he can play in the first match of a three-Test series will be made Friday, coach Rassie Erasmus said.

Should Nyakane pull out, the number three shirt will go to Wilco Louw, who started in the 22-20 loss to the Welsh in Washington.

Flanker Siya Kolisi will lead the Springboks, the first black to do so after 60 white captains of a national team that included only whites until the collapse of apartheid.

Should Nyakane play, there will be a record-equalling seven black starters in the team with Erasmus keeping his promise to racially transform the team.

SA Rugby and the government have agreed that 50 percent of the team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan should be blacks, who comprise 92 percent of the population.

Wholesale changes were expected as Erasmus left what proved to be his 15 first choices for England behind when the rest of the squad travelled to the American capital.

There are three new caps — wingers Sibusiso Nkosi and Aphiwe Dyantyi and lock RG Snyman, who owes his place to injuries ruling out Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager.

“I am especially pleased for the three newcomers, Aphiwe, Sibusiso and RG,” said Erasmus.

“I am looking forward to seeing how they will perform in tough Test match conditions against formidable opponents.”

Erasmus said England, were a very well-drilled team under the leadership of Eddie Jones, an assistant coach of the 2007 South Africa Rugby World Cup-winning team.

“England are a top-class, quality side and they will no doubt be very determined to be successful in this series.

“With us desperate for success as well, supporters can expect a really good Test match Saturday,” said Erasmus.

“We have prepared as well as we could and the players are looking forward to playing in front of our passionate supporters in Johannesburg.”

RUGBYU-RSA-TRAINING Source: AFP/Getty Images

Fullback Willie le Roux and scrum-half Faf de Klerk, both based in England, are recalled after falling out of favour with previous coach Allister Coetzee.

Coetzee was sacked this year after a disastrous two-season reign in which South Africa lost 12 of 25 Tests and twice conceded 57 points against greatest foes New Zealand.

The Johannesburg match marks the start of a sixth attempt by England to win a Test series in South Africa.

Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein will host the second Test on 16 June and Newlands stadium in Cape Town the third on 23 June.

South Africa:

15. Willie le Roux
14. Sibusiso Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Damian de Allende
11. Aphiwe Dyantyi
10. Handre Pollard
9. Faf de Klerk

8. Duane Vermeulen
7. Jean-Luc du Preez
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
5. Franco Mostert
4. RG Snyman
3. Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw
2. Bongi Mbonambi
1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements:

16. Akker van der Merwe
17. Steven Kitshoff
18. Wilco Louw/Thomas du Toit
19. Pieter-Steph du Toit
20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
21. Ivan van Zyl
22. Elton Jantjies
23. Warrick Gelant.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

The Rugby Show: Carbery’s big chance, Schmidt’s rotation and first Test predictions

Wallabies coach Cheika says this is the best Ireland team of all time

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
'Andres is an idol for everyone... He can do anything he wants' - Alonso backs star's Japan move
IRELAND
Wallabies coach Cheika says this is the best Ireland team of all time
Wallabies coach Cheika says this is the best Ireland team of all time
Ireland's top 20 attractions, both fee paying and free, revealed
Schmidt: 'We really wanted to get Joey out there at 10 at some stage'
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Conlon and Broderick scoop GAA player of the month awards
Conlon and Broderick scoop GAA player of the month awards
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
How damaging is relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for Offaly hurling?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie