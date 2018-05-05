  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 5 May, 2018
Southampton cough up late equaliser against Everton to hand West Brom a lifeline

Tom Davies scored with a deflected strike to cancel out Nathan Redmond’s 56th-minute header.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 May 2018, 8:25 PM
33 minutes ago 1,389 Views 2 Comments
Southampton defender Maya Yoshida is sent off.
SOUTHAMPTON COUGHED UP an equaliser deep into stoppage time to draw 1-1 at Everton and hand West Brom another last-gasp lifeline in the fight against relegation.

Tom Davies scored with a deflected strike in the sixth of what was expected to be four added minutes to cancel out Nathan Redmond’s 56th-minute header and sensationally keep the Baggies’ hopes of Premier League survival alive.

It also served to deny the visitors from moving two points clear of danger, although they are above Tuesday’s opponents Swansea City on goal difference.

Mark Hughes’ men had looked to have taken a giant leap towards safety when substitute Redmond headed home Cedric Soares’ cross 11 minutes after the restart.

But Maya Yoshida’s second yellow card in the 85th minute opened the door to a period of rare late pressure from an Everton side that had been limp throughout and were booed off the pitch at both half-time and full-time.

That dissatisfaction came despite Davies’ equaliser at the death, which deflected off Wesley Hoedt and left Hughes to remonstrate with official Jonathan Moss over the length of stoppage time.

Everton’s performance up until the equaliser did nothing to dispel fan frustrations over their style of play, although Sam Allardyce was admittedly short on options in the attacking third as Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott dropped out of the XI with knee and calf problems respectively, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were also unavailable.

The early evidence suggested they would have been spectators had they been on the pitch, with a sluggish first 15 minutes featuring little more than a midfield arm-wrestle for ineffective possession.

Charlie Austin eventually raised eyebrows around a muted Goodison Park, the striker’s instinctive first-time effort from 20 yards drawing a smart diving save out of Jordan Pickford.

England international Pickford was next required to scoop away a deflected Oriol Romeu effort yet, despite his twin stops, Southampton could have few complaints about a laboured first 45 minutes finishing scoreless.

Both managers turned to their benches at the break as winger Redmond replaced the limping Mario Lemina, while Allardyce surprisingly called on Ramiro Funes Mori in place of Yannick Bolasie.

And it was the more proactive of the moves that was soon rewarded, Redmond ghosting in unmarked at the far post to head in Soares’ delightful curling cross from the right.

The goal briefly appeared to encourage Everton into a rally as another substitute, Oumar Niasse, whipped an enticing delivery across the face of goal that failed to take a touch, before Yoshida’s second yellow in the 85th minute heightened the tension.

Hughes’ side had looked to have done enough despite that setback when Alex McCarthy spectacularly turned a goal-bound Leighton Baines free-kick over the bar.

But, just as West Brom appeared doomed to join the already relegated Stoke City in the Championship, they were brought back from the brink with Davies’ intervention, the midfielder’s effort from outside the box taking a wicked deflection off Hoedt and wrong-footing McCarthy.

Southampton must now pick themselves up for the crunch trip to Swansea, where three points could prove essential in view of a final-day visit from Manchester City.

Pochettino: ‘I’m disappointed in our performances in the last few weeks’

Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs

The42 Team

