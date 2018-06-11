This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 11 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Southgate should stay on, even if England are World Cup flops – Ferdinand

The FA should give the 47-year-old their backing due to his knowledge of youth football, says the ex-Manchester United man.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jun 2018, 9:03 PM
1 hour ago 842 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4065740
Gareth Southgate (file pic).
Gareth Southgate (file pic).
Gareth Southgate (file pic).

RIO FERDINAND HAS backed manager Gareth Southgate to be in the England role for the long haul.

Southgate took over from Sam Allardyce in 2016 after the former Bolton boss was sacked following just one match in charge, and despite initial scepticism over his qualities has led the squad to World Cup 2018.

Matches against Tunisia, Panama and Belgium lie ahead for Southgate’s young side, and while there is a feeling that this tournament may have come too early for the Three Lions to be contenders, there is optimism that the long-term future is bright.

Ferdinand believes that no matter what happens in Russia, Southgate should be the man to see them forward.

“It should be part of the FA’s job to market the England manager in the right way,” he told the Express. They should say there needs to be a strapline around this tournament now that says: ‘We have a great pool of talent coming through but this tournament may be a bit early in terms of the development of this England squad. But don’t worry, we are going to get there.’”

Indeed, Ferdinand even believes that defeat in Russia could be to the long-term benefit of the England players.

“Even if we have a disaster, we will learn – and you learn most when you get beaten,” he said.

“Every time I got beat, I self-analysed and collectively I was analysed. And you learn more,” he said.

“When you win, everybody is having a good time and you don’t worry about anything and enjoy it. But you scrutinise yourself and look at yourself more in times of hardship.”

Southgate has experience in working with England’s youth ranks, most notably from his time as U21 manager, and Ferdinand believes that stands him in good stead for the years ahead.

“He should get that time because of his knowledge of the Under-21s and what is coming through,” the former Manchester United and England centre-back said.

“He knows what is coming through underneath and I bet he is more excited about those ones coming through than the current crop he has at the moment, not that he can say so.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid>

Sweden better off without ‘best ever’ Ibrahimovic – Henrik Larsson>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
IRELAND
5 breathtaking Irish coastal drives to check out while the weather's great
5 breathtaking Irish coastal drives to check out while the weather's great
Analysis: Ireland take punishment from Isreal Folau's freakish aerial game
'There is an urgency to this': The government wants to double Ireland's 'global footprint' by 2025
HURLING
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â¬65 million Liverpool bid
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for €13m
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie