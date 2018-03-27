  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six

Without star man Lionel Messi due to injury, Argentina slipped to a 6-1 thrashing against Spain at the Wanda Metropolitano.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 10:33 PM
38 minutes ago 1,809 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3927582
Real Madrid and Spain star Isco
Real Madrid and Spain star Isco
Real Madrid and Spain star Isco

ISCO STRUCK HIS first international hat-trick as Spain extended Julen Lopetegui’s unbeaten run as coach to 18 matches with a supreme 6-1 demolition of Argentina in Madrid on Tuesday.

Spain were pegged back by Germany for a 1-1 draw on Friday but Argentina – without Lionel Messi due to injury – fared far worse than the reigning world champions. 

Diego Costa put Spain in front, Marco Asensio then adding his second assist of the game by setting up Isco, although Nicolas Otamendi headed one back for Argentina before the break.

That proved a mere consolation for the visitors at the Wanda Metropolitano, though, with Isco on target again shortly after the restart to put Spain in total control.

The Real Madrid playmaker continued to build on an eye-catching individual performance by helping to tee up Thiago Alcantara for Spain’s fine fourth, Lopetegui’s side sending a warning shot ahead of the World Cup with a fifth via substitute Iago Aspas, who set up Isco to claim the match ball soon after.

Argentina defender Javier Mascherano endured a miserable night to overshadow a proud landmark as he equalled Javier Zanetti’s national record of 142 caps, while Jorge Sampaoli’s men were shorn of attacking threat in Messi’s absence.

The visitors should have taken the lead in the eighth minute, Gonzalo Higuain getting in front of Sergio Ramos in the box but cushioning his effort from a left-wing Maximiliano Meza cross wide.

Spain soon punished that miss as Costa scored from close range, although he was hurt in the process by colliding with Sergio Romero.

Andres Iniesta won the ball deep in Argentina territory, with Asensio poking a pass through for Costa to beat Romero to the ball and finish bravely. Both players were initially able to play on after a lengthy delay for treatment, although Romero was then substituted.

Meza almost marked his first international appearance with a goal but Ramos made a fine interception after the debutant swapped passes with Higuain and shaped to shoot.

Spain’s greater incision in front of goal saw them double their lead, Asensio playing a perfect low cross for Real Madrid team-mate Isco to slot past substitute goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Argentina grabbed a goal back in the 39th minute as Ever Banega’s left-wing corner enabled Otamendi to beat Ramos in the air and power a downward header through David de Gea’s grasp.

Isco restored Spain’s two-goal cushion in the 52nd minute. Iniesta’s superb lofted throughball sent half-time sub Aspas clear, the striker teeing up Isco for a first-time finish.

Spain were suddenly rampant with Isco turning provider, the midfielder finding Aspas, who touched the ball on for Thiago to slam home.

Ramos appeared to have tucked away another for the hosts, firing in Asensio’s cross, but the goal was disallowed for a push, Otamendi then close to a second but seeing his header clip the outside of the post.

Spain are known for possession football but a long De Gea kick down the middle allowed Aspas to add his name to the scoresheet, Caballero beaten far too easily after racing out of his area, with the striker then teeing up Isco to steer home his hat-trick goal.

Tempers threatened to boil over in the closing stages as Argentina lost their composure, while Dani Parejo came off the bench to make his Spain debut and cap a fine night for Lopetegui, whose side look the team to beat in Russia.

For Sampaoli, he can only hope the Messi factor will provide the spark his side clearly needs to be a threat come June.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
NFL
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
McDaniels breaks silence on last-ditch decision to snub Colts and stay with Patriots
The last big name in NFL free agency is moving to LA

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie