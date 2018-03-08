  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 8 March, 2018
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'

The Tottenham forward believes that his side outplayed their Italian rivals in the second leg.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 7:35 AM
8 hours ago 5,359 Views 30 Comments
http://the42.ie/3891308

TOTTENHAM ATTACKER SON Heung-min insisted his team’s performance against Juventus last night deserved more than a loss.

The South Korea international opened the scoring on the night, but his side suffered a 2-1 loss to bow out 4-3 on aggregate.

It ended Tottenham’s run in Europe after two wins over Borussia Dortmund and a victory over Madrid in the group stage had the club looking like a contender.

However, Son said those results were irrelevant after Spurs exited the Champions League, with the 25-year-old feeling his side were unlucky to be out of the competition.

“It doesn’t matter when we beat Real Madrid or Dortmund, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Juventus is another good team, and another top team in Europe. I think we played very well – better than them.

“I say we deserved more than this but football is about scoring goals and they scored two goals at Wembley Stadium. We have to accept the result.”

Goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in a three-minute span saw Juve complete a stunning second-half comeback, with Spurs unable to respond.

And Son believes luck played a large part in Juventus moving forward.

“Our performance was very good and I think we deserved more than this,” he continued.

The last Harry [Kane] header … if we’re lucky then that’s going in… we should have got a penalty I think.

“But as I said, they scored two goals. Football is about scoring goals, and if you don’t score, you lose of course.

“But I think we’re unluckily out of the Champions League.”

Tottenham must now turn their full focus to the Premier League, where they hold a five-point lead over Chelsea for fourth spot, and the FA Cup, where the London outfit face a quarter-final against Swansea.

