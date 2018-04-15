Monaghan boxing star Stevie McKenna joins brother Aaron in turning pro across the pond

FORMER IRISH SENIOR Elite light-flyweight champion Stevie McKenna will turn professional next month, The42 can confirm.

Stevie (L) and Aaron McKenna with Hall-of-Fame trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym

The Monaghan fighter is set to sign on the dotted line with US-based agency Sheer Sports, becoming a managerial stablemate of his younger brother, Aaron â€“ who scored another impressive first-round stoppage in California on Thursday night â€“ as well as world-ranked Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley. His promoter will be determined in the coming weeks.

A product of the Old School Boxing Club, 20-year-old McKenna enters the punch-for-pay lightweight ranks as a former Commonwealth Youth Games champion and European Youth Silver medalist.

Heâ€™ll train in California alongside 18-year-old brother Aaron, whoâ€™s accrued a 3-0(2KOs) record under Oscar De La Hoyaâ€™s Golden Boy Promotions banner. As is the case with the younger McKenna brother, South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabalala will take the reins where training is concerned, with assistance coming from the siblingsâ€™ father, Fergal.

Stevie McKenna (L) with new trainer Courage Thsabalala

The 2016 Irish champion has spent the bones of the last four months sparring across the Atlantic in some of the worldâ€™s most revered gyms, and by now is well acclimatised to what will become his new home from next month.

The Smithborough brothers have made plenty of noise on the US gym circuit while maintaining their reserved demeanours on the safe side of the ropes.

The McKenna brothers meet Vitali Klitschko

A professional debut for Stevie will be confirmed once Sheer Sports put the finishing touches on a promotional deal, while Aaron â€“ the youngest fighter signed to Golden Boy and Irelandâ€™s youngest pro boxer â€“ will return to the squared circle in the next four to six weeks.