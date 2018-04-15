  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaghan boxing star Stevie McKenna joins brother Aaron in turning pro across the pond

Stevie McKenna will relocate to California to begin his professional career next month.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 7:10 AM
51 minutes ago 354 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3955016

FORMER IRISH SENIOR Elite light-flyweight champion Stevie McKenna will turn professional next month, The42 can confirm.

30185258_10213741435902679_520430952_n Stevie (L) and Aaron McKenna with Hall-of-Fame trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym

The Monaghan fighter is set to sign on the dotted line with US-based agency Sheer Sports, becoming a managerial stablemate of his younger brother, Aaron â€“ who scored another impressive first-round stoppage in California on Thursday night â€“ as well as world-ranked Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley. His promoter will be determined in the coming weeks.

A product of the Old School Boxing Club, 20-year-old McKenna enters the punch-for-pay lightweight ranks as a former Commonwealth Youth Games champion and European Youth Silver medalist.

Heâ€™ll train in California alongside 18-year-old brother Aaron, whoâ€™s accrued a 3-0(2KOs) record under Oscar De La Hoyaâ€™s Golden Boy Promotions banner. As is the case with the younger McKenna brother, South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabalala will take the reins where training is concerned, with assistance coming from the siblingsâ€™ father, Fergal.

30232956_10213741440382791_860323724_o Stevie McKenna (L) with new trainer Courage Thsabalala

The 2016 Irish champion has spent the bones of the last four months sparring across the Atlantic in some of the worldâ€™s most revered gyms, and by now is well acclimatised to what will become his new home from next month.

The Smithborough brothers have made plenty of noise on the US gym circuit while maintaining their reserved demeanours on the safe side of the ropes.

Screenshot (3532) The McKenna brothers meet Vitali Klitschko

A professional debut for Stevie will be confirmed once Sheer Sports put the finishing touches on a promotional deal, while Aaron â€“ the youngest fighter signed to Golden Boy and Irelandâ€™s youngest pro boxer â€“ will return to the squared circle in the next four to six weeks.

Irish teen Aaron McKenna scores another impressive first-round knockout in California

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'If I had Â£20 spare Iâ€™d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
'If I had Â£20 spare Iâ€™d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
LIVERPOOL
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
As it happened: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
LEINSTER
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho demands consistency from Paul Pogba
Jose Mourinho demands consistency from Paul Pogba
Pep Guardiola will play golf as City await title
Hodgson concedes to Zaha regret over England snub
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Man City on the brink of Premier League glory after beating Tottenham
Man City on the brink of Premier League glory after beating Tottenham
Can Spurs inflict fourth straight defeat on Man City and the Premier League talking points
Man United uncertain over Old Trafford expansion amid 'homeless' concerns

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie