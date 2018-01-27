  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in line for champion v champion superfight at UFC 226

And they’ll coach on TUF.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 11:04 AM
11 hours ago 3,817 Views 9 Comments
Image: Stephan Savoia
Image: Stephan Savoia

A MOUTH-WATERING UFC superfight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will top the bill at UFC 226 on 7 July in Las Vegas.

Cormier (20-1), the organisation’s light heavyweight champion, will move up in weight to take on Miocic in his fourth title defence.

It will be the first meeting of two undisputed champions since then featherweight champion Conor McGregor took on Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title.

Cormier and Miocic will also fill the roles of coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC have announced.

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

