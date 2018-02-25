Mind the goose! Tiger Woods collects birdies in more ways than one at Honda Classic

TIGER WOODS CONTINU ED to impress with a trio of birdies at the Honda Classic on Sunday, but a goose at Palm Beach Gardens is likely to have been less than impressed after it got in the way of a drive from the 14-time major champion.

After beginning the day at level par, seven off the lead, Woods made it to three under before a bogey at nine stunted his momentum.

The former world number one’s third gain of the day came at the eighth, where an accurate tee shot disturbed a goose that was stood in the fairway.

Thankfully, the ball had already bounced twice and was not travelling at enough pace to injure the luckless bird.

Look out little guy!



Tiger caught the Golden Goose 😂 pic.twitter.com/PDJW9bAldr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 25, 2018

Woods duly claimed another birdie of his own to raise his hopes of charging into contention, but a dropped shot at the next left him five behind Justin Thomas.