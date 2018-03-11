  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tiger still in the hunt as Casey storms into Valspar lead in Florida

Paul Casey led the way at the Valspar Championship, but Tiger Woods and Justin Rose were still ominously placed with nine holes to play.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 8:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,583 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3898180
Tiger Woods pictured during the final round in Florida on Sunday.
Image: Michael Reaves
Tiger Woods pictured during the final round in Florida on Sunday.
Tiger Woods pictured during the final round in Florida on Sunday.
Image: Michael Reaves

Updated at 8.45pm

TIGER WOODS WAS two off the pace with nine holes to play at the Valspar Championship, asÂ Paul Casey chargedÂ into pole position on a congested and star-studded leaderboard in Florida.

Having begun the final round one shot adrift of the lead held by rookie Corey Conners,Â Woods drew predictably huge crowds whenÂ he began a Sunday pursuit of his first PGA Tour title since 2013.

Golfâ€™s biggest star had played superbly in round three, but was not quite as sharp in the opening half of his final round.

Nevertheless, after turning in a level-par 36, Woods was still very much in contention, two behind a surging Casey, who stormed into first placeÂ as three birdies in succession from the 11th took him to sixÂ under for the day and 10 under for the tournament.

A thrilling finale was in prospect at Palm Harbor, with Justin Rose scrambling hard around the greens to stay one behind fellow Englishman Casey.

Valspar Championship - Final Round Source: Sam Greenwood

Patrick Reed â€“ who eagled the first â€“Â Sam Burns and Sergio Garcia were alongside Woods at eight under, the Masters championÂ six under for his final round through 17 holes.

Woods started confidently, immediately claiming a share of the lead with a two-putt birdie at the 560-yard first before recording stress-free pars on the second and third.

However, a bogey followed on the fourth and the 14-time major champion was unable to get things going for the rest of his front nine, his frustration compounded when a birdie putt at eight lipped out with Woods walking towards the hole.

Conners had led overnight on nine under, but the PGA Tour rookie started with two bogeys in his first three holes and lookedÂ understandably nervous in the biggest round of his career to date. Woodsâ€™ playing partner, Brandt Snedeker, also slipped down the field.

Resurgent Woods just one shot back heading into final round of Valspar Championship

Male and female golfers to compete together in historic European Team Championships

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â€“ Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â€“ Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
Arsenal end Premier League losing streak as Wenger records 700th win
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
FOOTBALL
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'Captain Forever': Fiorentina pay emotional tributes to late skipper Davide Astori
Suarez and Coutinho get the job done as Messi misses out to spend time with new baby
IRELAND
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
SCOTLAND
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Ireland Women aiming to bring offloading style to the fore against Scots
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
SIX NATIONS
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy
Error-strewn Ireland pay the penalty as Scotland end Triple Crown hopes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie