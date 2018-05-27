This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Till gives home crowd something to cheer about with controversial win at UFC Liverpool

A good end to a disappointing sporting weekend for the city.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 May 2018, 10:07 PM
44 minutes ago 1,727 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4039448
Till celebrates his win on Sunday evening.
Image: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Till celebrates his win on Sunday evening.
Till celebrates his win on Sunday evening.
Image: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

RISING STAR DARREN Till secured a memorable victory in his hometown this evening, as he defeated two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC Liverpool, but the result wasn’t without controversy.

The 25-year-old headlined the event at Liverpool’s Echo Arena and after a tight five-round bout, was awarded the victory via unanimous decision, with Till winning the bout in the eyes of all three judges.

But to many observers, American Thompson landed the cleaner shots throughout a tactical and nervy fight, and was arguably hard done by, particularly when 22 of the 24 media members in attendance had scored the fight in his favour.

Fighting in front of a raucous home crowd, Till brashly said afterwards he would take ‘everyone’ next as the biggest win of a nascent career now catapults him into title contention.

“I played games, I know Stephen Thompson thinks I’m an aggressive fighter — and I am. But I’m also calm and collected,” Till, who remains unbeaten in his MMA career, said.

UFC Liverpool results:

Main card

  • Darren Till def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision
  • Neil Magny def. Craig White via first-round TKO
  • Arnold Allen def. Mads Burnell via submission
  • Makwan Amirkhani def. Jason Knight via split decision
  • Claudio Silva def. Nordine Taleb via submission
  • Darren Stewart def. Eric Spicely via first-round KO

Undercard

  • Tom Breese def. Dan Kelly via first-round TKO
  • Lina Lansberg def. Gina Mazany via unanimous decision
  • Carlo Pedersoli Jr. def. Brad Scott via split decision
  • Gillian Robertson def. Molly McCann via submission
  • Elias Theodorou def. Trevor Smith via unanimous decision

