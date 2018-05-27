Till gives home crowd something to cheer about with controversial win at UFC Liverpool

RISING STAR DARREN Till secured a memorable victory in his hometown this evening, as he defeated two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC Liverpool, but the result wasn’t without controversy.

The 25-year-old headlined the event at Liverpool’s Echo Arena and after a tight five-round bout, was awarded the victory via unanimous decision, with Till winning the bout in the eyes of all three judges.

But to many observers, American Thompson landed the cleaner shots throughout a tactical and nervy fight, and was arguably hard done by, particularly when 22 of the 24 media members in attendance had scored the fight in his favour.

Fighting in front of a raucous home crowd, Till brashly said afterwards he would take ‘everyone’ next as the biggest win of a nascent career now catapults him into title contention.

“I played games, I know Stephen Thompson thinks I’m an aggressive fighter — and I am. But I’m also calm and collected,” Till, who remains unbeaten in his MMA career, said.

UFC Liverpool results:

Main card

Darren Till def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision

Neil Magny def. Craig White via first-round TKO

Arnold Allen def. Mads Burnell via submission

Makwan Amirkhani def. Jason Knight via split decision

Claudio Silva def. Nordine Taleb via submission

Darren Stewart def. Eric Spicely via first-round KO

Undercard

Tom Breese def. Dan Kelly via first-round TKO

Lina Lansberg def. Gina Mazany via unanimous decision

Carlo Pedersoli Jr. def. Brad Scott via split decision

Gillian Robertson def. Molly McCann via submission

Elias Theodorou def. Trevor Smith via unanimous decision

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!