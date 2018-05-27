It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Carlow players celebrate their famous Leinster SFC win over Kildare

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Respect: Galway’s Micheal Donoghue and Kilkenny boss Brian Cody shake hands in Salthill

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ireland train at the Stade de France ahead of Monday’s friendly against France

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Derby delight: Bohs fans celebrate their side’s equaliser against Shamrock Rovers on Friday night

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Best seat in the house: members of the public watch on as riders go through the Wicklow Gap on the seventh stage of the Rás

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Jump for joy: Tipperary manager Michael Ryan celebrates his side’s second-half goal against Cork

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Isa Nacewa pictured with his four daughters after Leinster’s Pro14 victory over Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Dublin’s Kevin McManamon was popular after his side’s routine win over Wicklow in Portlaoise

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Michael Quinn seemed to enjoy Longford’s stunning upset of Meath earlier

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Jordan Larmour celebrates his brilliant try against Scarlets with Garry Ringrose

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!