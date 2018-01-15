  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jeremy Stephens picked up a big win in the UFC's first headliner of 2018

The ninth-ranked featherweight stopped Doo Ho Choi in the second round of last night’s main event.

By Paul Dollery Monday 15 Jan 2018, 11:23 AM
9 hours ago 4,190 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3798014

PA-32732963 Jeremy Stephens was victorious at UFC Fight Night 124 (file pic). Source: JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press/PA Images

JEREMY STEPHENS ONCE claimed in a press-conference exchange with Conor McGregor to be the hardest-hitting fighter in the UFC’s featherweight division.

McGregor may have embarrassed him at the time with his “Who the fuck is that guy?” retort, but Stephens showed in the main event at UFC Fight Night 124 that there may have been substance to his boast regarding his punching power.

As the UFC kicked off its 2018 schedule last night in St Louis, Missouri, Stephens picked up his second successive victory — which took his professional record to 27-14 — by stopping the highly-regarded Doo Ho Choi in the second round of the headliner.

Stephens had found the target several times before eventually putting his South Korean opponent down with a ferocious overhand right. The 31-year-old American followed up with punches and elbows while in Choi’s half-guard and the fight was swiftly stopped.

The bout also delivered a second ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus in a row for both men. Stephens went into last night’s card on the back of his entertaining unanimous-decision victory over Gilbert Melendez back in September.

Choi (14-3), who’s set for a lengthy lay-off as he prepares to complete his mandatory two-year military service in South Korea, has now suffered back-to-back losses. The 26-year-old, ranked 13th in the 145-pound division prior to last night’s defeat, lost to Cub Swanson 13 months ago in what was widely selected as ‘Fight of the Year’ for 2016.

Elsewhere on last night’s bill — which drew an attendance of 10,052 to the Scottrade Center in St Louis — there were significant main-card victories for Jessica-Rose Clark, Kamaru Usman and in-form veteran Darren Elkins, who took his win streak to six.

Despite being dominated in the opening round of his meeting with Michael Johnson, who was making his featherweight debut, Elkins rallied in the second frame and eventually submitted Johnson via rear-naked choke after scoring an early takedown.

Tenth-ranked Usman made a strong statement in the welterweight division by dominating Norway’s Emil Weber Meek. The unanimous-decision win took the Nigerian’s UFC record to 7-0 (12-1 overall in MMA) since his July 2015 debut.

A tough week for Clark ended on a positive note as she got the nod from the judges at the expense of Paige VanZant, who complained at the end of the first round that she had broken her arm. It was a third win in a row for Clark, with the Australian flyweight revealing earlier in the week that burglars killed her cat and stole $30,000 of goods from her Las Vegas home while she was in St Louis for the fight.

On the prelims, perhaps the most impressive performance came from Irene Aldana. The Mexican bantamweight utilised her precise striking to get the better of Brazil’s Talita Bernardo over three rounds.

UFC Fight Night 124 results

  • Jeremy Stephens def. Doo Ho Choi via TKO (punches and elbows) after 2:36 of round two
  • Jessica-Rose Clark def. Paige VanZant via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Kamaru Usman def. Emil Weber Meek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Darren Elkins def. Michael Johnson via submission (rear-naked choke) after 2:22 of round two
  • James Krause def. Alex White via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Polo Reyes def. Matt Frevola via KO (punch) after 1:00 of round one
  • Irene Aldana def. Talita Bernardo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Kyung Ho Kang def. Guido Cannetti via submission (triangle choke) after 4:53 of round one
  • Jessica Eye def. Kalindra Faria via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • JJ Aldrich def. Danielle Taylor via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Mads Burnell def. Mike Santiago via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC puts another interim title on the line after injury strikes middleweight champion

Welterweight champion invites McGregor to challenge for third UFC belt

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
Stephen Ireland makes first Premier League start in almost 3 years at Old Trafford
FOOTBALL
Suarez: I cried when I found out Barcelona still wanted me after Chiellini bite
Suarez: I cried when I found out Barcelona still wanted me after Chiellini bite
'What the f*** was that?' – Klopp revels in Liverpool's stunning Man City triumph
Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
NFL
Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL's Divisional Round
Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL's Divisional Round
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game
Jacksonville set up Patriots' game as they hang on to beat the Steelers
MUNSTER
'I know Simon from some parties! We look forward to having him'
'I know Simon from some parties! We look forward to having him'
Munster positive about POM's ankle but frustrated at missed chance
Donnacha Ryan leads the way for Racing against his mates in Munster

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie