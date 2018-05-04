  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 4 May, 2018
Diack to return to South Africa at end of the season after 10 years with Ulster

‘It is now time for us to head back to our family and friends in South Africa and start the next chapter of our lives.’

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 4 May 2018, 10:59 AM
1 hour ago 2,341 Views 16 Comments
Robbie Diack won two caps for Ireland in 2014.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ULSTER BACK ROW Robbie Diack has announced that he will return to his native South Africa at the end of this season after a decade with the province.

Last October Diack became the first person born outside of Ulster to make 200 appearances for the province and he also won two caps for Ireland in 2014.

In a statement released today, Diack outlined the reasons for his decision.

“It is now time for us to head back to our family and friends in South Africa and start the next chapter of our lives. Having said that, a small piece of our hearts will remain here. Belfast will always be special to us and we will treasure the memories we’ve made. We hope that we will be able to visit regularly and add our support to this great rugby team.”

A tribute was paid to Diack by Ulster’s Operations Director Bryn Cunningham.

“Since the moment he arrived, Robbie embraced everything that the Province stands for. He quickly established himself as an important member of the Ulster squad, and to have played so many games for the province is testament to his quality, consistency and versatility.

Robbie Diack with Nathan Hines Ireland's Robbie Diack with Nathan Hines of Barbarians in Thomond Park. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Robbie has been an outstanding servant to Ulster Rugby and will be missed by staff, players and fans alike. He has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside and we wish him, Kirsty and Fletcher well on their return to South Africa.”

