  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic Park being considered as the venue for next season's Pro14 final

The home of Celtic Football Club, the current Scottish champions, can accommodate 60,000 supporters.

By John Fallon Friday 4 May 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,996 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3993767
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC FOOTBALL CLUB’S home ground at Parkhead could be set to stage next season’s Guinness Pro14 final as organisers seek to spread the appeal of the competition.

It’s expected that Celtic Park might be confirmed as the venue for next year’s decider in the coming weeks, amid reports that the Pro14 final could also be staged in South Africa in the next few seasons.

Sources in South Africa say that Pro14 organisers have suggested to SARU officials — whose permission would be required to stage the match there — that they are keen to look at bringing their showpiece there, with Cape Town the likely venue if that happens.

But with the final having not yet taken place in either Wales or Italy, bringing it to South Africa might still be some way off.

Eight finals have taken place since the play-off system was introduced in 2009-10 and seven of them have taken place in Ireland, with another one due later this month when the Aviva Stadium stages it for the second year in a row.

The venue was selected for the opening five seasons of the play-off system based on the highest seeded team, with the RDS hosting it four times and Thomond Park staging it once.

In 2014-15, a venue was selected in advance for the first time, with Kingspan Stadium in Belfast being awarded the final, while a year later Connacht and Leinster headed to Murrayfield in Edinburgh for the only final to take place outside Ireland since the introduction of the current system.

But that looks set to change next year with the 60,000-capacity Celtic Park poised to host the event in a season where both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will also be staged at a football stadium, when St James’ Park, home of Newcastle United FC, will be the venue this time next year.

By then, Celtic will be hoping to celebrate an eighth Scottish Premier League title in a row before their stadium hosts the Pro14 showdown.

‘He hits like an absolute train’ – Stockdale lauds retiring mentor Trimble

Ulster and Ireland wing Andrew Trimble announces retirement from rugby

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome
Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
'With the right opportunity and right timing' - Lampard ready for management
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man United boss gives very strange reason for freezing out Bailly
Man United boss gives very strange reason for freezing out Bailly
'He has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him'
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
LIVERPOOL
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
46 and counting: Liverpool break Champions League record on goal-mad night in Rome
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
'We don't do it the easy way'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie