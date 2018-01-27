9 of Waterford's All-Ireland team to face Wexford as Limerick hand out 3 league debuts

NINE OF THE Waterford side that contested last September’s All-Ireland final will start in their Division 1A league opener tomorrow against Wexford in Walsh Park.

Manager Derek McGrath has been able to call upon starters from that loss to Galway in Barry Coughlan, Tadhg de Búrca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony, Jamie Barron, Darragh Fives, Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony and Jake Dillon.

Conor Gleeson missed that game through suspension while Maurice Shanahan and Thomas Ryan were both brought on as substitutes. Goalkeeper Ian O’Regan, defender Shane McNulty and forward Stephen Bennett are also named to start.

Limerick have handed out three debuts for their Division 1B league tie at home to Laois in the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow.

Manager John Kiely has selected wing-back Paddy O’Loughlin, corner-forward Aaron Gillane and full-forward Seamus Flanagan for their first starts.

Waterford

1. Ian O’Regan (Mount Sion)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)

4. Shane McNulty (De la Salle)

5. Tadgh de Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Darragh Fives (Tourin)

10. Kevin Moran (De la Salle – captain)

11. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

12. Jake Dillon (De la Salle)

13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

21. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore)

15. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Paul Browne (Bruff)

9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

11. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

12. Barry O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickwell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Sean Finn (Bruff)

18. Richie McCarthy (Blackrock)

19. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

20. Barry Murphy (Doon)

21. Darragh Fanning (Pallasgreen)

22. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

23. Mike Mackey (Adare)

24. Pat Ryan (Doon)

25. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen)

26. Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen)

