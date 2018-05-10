  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wayne Rooney has reportedly agreed a move to MLS side DC United

The team based in the US capital are in need of firepower.

By AFP Thursday 10 May 2018, 4:48 PM
21 minutes ago 323 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4004907
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

WAYNE ROONEY HAS agreed a “deal in principle” to join Major League Soccer side DC United from Premier League club Everton, reports said Thursday.

It has been suggested a £12.5 million ($17 million) deal has been agreed that could see the 32-year-old leave his boyhood club just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United.

Reports say Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 season, although the MLS transfer window does not open until July.

DC United are currently rock-bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference table with five points from seven games.

Earlier this week, Everton manager Sam Allardyce said he wanted England’s and Manchester United’s record goalscorer to see out the final year of his contract next season.

“There have been rumours about Wayne going abroad, China or America. It would have to be massive for him to want leave Everton,” the Toffees boss told talkSPORT.

Allardyce and Rooney have had their differences and the player’s show of dissent when substituted in April’s Merseyside derby resulted in clear-the-air talks between the pair.

Rooney, who first burst onto the scene aged just 16 at Everton, is the club’s top scorer this season with 11 goals but he has not scored since December 18.

Allardyce has played him in a midfield role in the second half of the season in an attempt to inject some creativity into the team but that has impacted on the player’s personal form and led to growing frustration.

The former England captain left United last year on a free transfer following 13 trophy-laden years after becoming a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho.

He talked about how he wanted to play a part in Everton winning silverware after a long trophy drought, dating back to their 1995 FA Cup win.

All you need to know about the 4 newest additions to the Ireland squad

Preston’s Robinson in line for Ireland debut against Celtic but ‘papers haven’t come through yet’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
FOOTBALL
Moyes claims he turned down another Premier League club to stay at West Ham
Moyes claims he turned down another Premier League club to stay at West Ham
'To achieve the top four is a massive achievement. The next thing is to win a trophy'
'The Premier League has voted against VAR and it is upsetting. It destroys me'
LEINSTER
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
Machenaud blow a major one for Racing's Champions Cup hopes against Leinster
Lingering concern over McGrath could change Leinster selection picture
HURLING
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
'The best in the country' and 'fickle' - the life of a Cork hurler
PREMIER LEAGUE
An extraordinary achievement and more Premier League talking points
An extraordinary achievement and more Premier League talking points
'I can give the guarantee that I don’t want him to leave'
'I can't believe we survived' - Wagner shocked by Huddersfield feat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie