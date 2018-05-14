  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wicklow GAA 'hugely disappointed' after Dublin clash moved to O'Moore Park

Leinster GAA today confirmed the quarter-final venues for later this month.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 14 May 2018, 7:17 PM
Aughrim has a capacity of 8,000.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

WICKLOW GAA HAS expressed its disappointment after the county’s Leinster senior football championship clash with All-Ireland champions Dublin, which is technically a home game, was not permitted to be played in Aughrim.

John Evan’s side upset the odds on Sunday when they stunned Offaly to book a quarter-final date with Dublin, but the game will be played at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise and not Wicklow’s home ground.

Leinster GAA today confirmed the throw-in times and venues for the quarter-final ties, with the move to O’Moore Park, which has a capacity of 27,000, likely to have been down to the Aughrim venue’s smaller capacity of 8,000.

The game will be played on Sunday 27 May at 4pm.

In a statement, Wicklow GAA chairman Martin Fitzgerald said the visit of Jim Gavin’s Dublin to the county for a championship match would help develop, promote and grow interest and participation in the game there.

“Following our Leinster Senior Championship win over Offaly yesterday, Wicklow GAA formally requested that the Wicklow v Dublin Leinster Senior Championship Quarter Final be played in Joule Park, Aughrim,” it read.

“All members of the Wicklow GAA are working hard to develop, promote and grow participation within the county, at all levels. The possibility of welcoming reigning All Ireland Senior Champions to Joule Park, Aughrim would give a sizable boost to Wicklow GAA, our supporters and our players.

“We are hugely disappointed that this request has not been considered. We feel a significant opportunity has been missed to promote GAA in Wicklow and assist the hard- work being done at all levels, across all codes, in the county.”

Westmeath will face Laois on Saturday 26 May at O’Connor Park, while the Offaly venue will also host the meeting of Kildare and Carlow the following day at 2pm.

The other Leinster SFC quarter-final sees Longford go head-to-head with Meath at Pearse Park on Sunday 27 May at 3pm.

Analysis: How Galway protected the ‘D’, Mayo’s shooting costs them and impact of super subs

More tests for Mayo’s Parsons to discover extent of injury after dislocating knee joint

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

