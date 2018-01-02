Brilliant Wolves go 12 points clear while Mick McCarthy's Ipswich suffer complete capitulation

WOLVES EXTENDED THEIR lead at the top of the Championship to 12 points on Tuesday night as Nuno Santo’s side handed Brentford a comprehensive 3-0 beating at Molineux.

Second-half goals from Ruben Neves, Barry Douglas and Dioga Jota followed a tight opening period, before the league leaders showcased a persistent dominance which has seen them go 12 games unbeaten since the end of October.

Ireland’s Matt Doherty set up the third goal as they ran out comfortable winners.

Elsewhere Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich suffered their third Championship defeat in five away to Fulham at Craven Cottage with a horrendous second-half display after going ahead just before the interval.

Mick McCarthy's Ipswich remain 11th. Source: David Davies

Joe Garner gave the Tractor Boys a first-half leading heading into the break with his seventh goal of the season, with Ireland striker David McGoldrick dropping to the bench.

However four goals without reply — a brace each for 17-year-old Ryan Sessegnon and Aboubakar Kamara — saw Fulham take all three points.

Slaviša Jokanović’s side are now level on points with McCarthy’s, as Ipswich remain in 11th spot.

In the only other Championship fixture on Tuesday, Reading suffered shock a 2-0 defeat at home to 24th placed Birmingham thanks to goals from Jacques Maghoma and Sam Gallagher.

With just their fifth win all season the Blues climb off the bottom of the table and above Sunderland into 23rd.

