  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brilliant Wolves go 12 points clear while Mick McCarthy's Ipswich suffer complete capitulation

The Tractor Boys conceded four goals without reply to throw away their lead against Fulham on Tuesday night.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 9:56 PM
8 hours ago 6,986 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3778448
Barry Douglas celebrates giving Wolves a 2-0 lead at Molineux on Tuesday.
Image: Joe Giddens
Barry Douglas celebrates giving Wolves a 2-0 lead at Molineux on Tuesday.
Barry Douglas celebrates giving Wolves a 2-0 lead at Molineux on Tuesday.
Image: Joe Giddens

WOLVES EXTENDED THEIR lead at the top of the Championship to 12 points on Tuesday night as Nuno Santo’s side handed Brentford a comprehensive 3-0 beating at Molineux.

Second-half goals from Ruben Neves, Barry Douglas and Dioga Jota followed a tight opening period, before the league leaders showcased a persistent dominance which has seen them go 12 games unbeaten since the end of October.

Ireland’s Matt Doherty set up the third goal as they ran out comfortable winners.

Elsewhere Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich suffered their third Championship defeat in five away to Fulham at Craven Cottage with a horrendous second-half display after going ahead just before the interval.

Cardiff City v Ipswich Town - Sky Bet Championship - Cardiff City Stadium Mick McCarthy's Ipswich remain 11th. Source: David Davies

Joe Garner gave the Tractor Boys a first-half leading heading into the break with his seventh goal of the season, with Ireland striker David McGoldrick dropping to the bench.

However four goals without reply — a brace each for 17-year-old Ryan Sessegnon and Aboubakar Kamara — saw Fulham take all three points.

Slaviša Jokanović’s side are now level on points with McCarthy’s, as Ipswich remain in 11th spot.

In the only other Championship fixture on Tuesday, Reading suffered shock a 2-0 defeat at home to 24th placed Birmingham thanks to goals from Jacques Maghoma and Sam Gallagher.

With just their fifth win all season the Blues climb off the bottom of the table and above Sunderland into 23rd.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘The boy is not for sale’ – Man Utd defender Darmian staying put for now

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City return to winning ways with Watford win as they go 15 points clear at top of the Premier League
Man City return to winning ways with Watford win as they go 15 points clear at top of the Premier League
Llorente scores on Swansea return as Spurs weather storm at the Liberty
Two days after being stretchered off due to wild Puncheon tackle, De Bruyne is starting for Man City
FOOTBALL
'The boy is not for sale' - Man Utd defender Darmian staying put for now
'The boy is not for sale' - Man Utd defender Darmian staying put for now
Wenger charged after confronting officials
Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
MANCHESTER UNITED
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism
Martial and Lingard strike to end Man United's winless run
NFL
Alabama threw a huge touchdown pass to a 310lb defender to reach National Championship Game
Alabama threw a huge touchdown pass to a 310lb defender to reach National Championship Game
It looks like Jon Gruden will be the next coach of the Oakland Raiders
Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie