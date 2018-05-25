This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 25 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Rugby to trial new low tackle laws in bid to reduce risk of head injuries

The trials will take place during this summer’s U20 World Championship and U20 Trophy.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 25 May 2018, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,037 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/4034935

WORLD RUGBY IS to trial new low tackle laws at this summer’s U20 World Championship and U20 Trophy in a bid to reduce the risk of head injury by changing player behaviour in the tackle.

Wales v South Africa - International Match The trials were approved after a study of more than 1,500 elite games. Source: David Rogers

The sport’s governing body has today announced a new programme of dedicated laws which will see the acceptable height of the tackle lowered through revised on-field and off-field sanctions, thus encouraging players to bend at the waist when attempting a tackle.

World Rugby will trial two approaches at the U20 Championship and U20 Trophy in the coming weeks.

At the U20 Championship in France, which gets underway next week, a high tackle warning will be issued if the tackler is upright (not bent at the waist) and there is clear and obvious head contact for either player.

It will be policed by the match officials and the citing commissioner and when two high tackle warnings have been issued, the player will automatically receive a one-match suspension.

The high tackle warning does not, however, change the law in any way, and on-field decisions and sanctions for such an offence will remain in place.

A tackler will be deemed to be upright when:

  • They are in an approximate upright standing position
  • They have made no clear attempt to lower the height of contact with the ball carrier to avoid the head or shoulders of the ball carrier
  • There is no knee flexion and minimal bending at the waist which brings the head into a dangerous position for collision with ball carrier’s head or shoulder.

The high tackle warning will be issued in one of four types of incidents:

  • All high-contact penalties, irrespective of sanction, during matches
  • All tackles that result in an HIA, irrespective of whether to tackler or ball-carrier
  • High tackles that are missed during the match
  • Accidental clear and obvious head to head and head to shoulder contact

Sanctions:

  • The high tackle warning is issued only if the tackler is upright, and there is clear and obvious head contact for either player
  • Each high tackle warning carries ‘one strike’. When ‘two strikes’ (two high tackle warnings) have been issued, a player will receive a one-match suspension (a right to appeal will operate)
  • High tackle warnings also form part of the usual accumulation of sanctions, including Citing Commissioner Warnings (CCWs) and yellow cards. A strong education element will be run in parallel, explaining that this player welfare initiative protects the tackler and their opponents.

Clive Ross is tackled high by James Cronin In the U20 Trophy, a trial law will lower the tackle from the shoulder line to the nipple line. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Meanwhile, at the U20 Trophy, an amendment to Law 9.13 will operate, altering the definition of a high tackle from above the line of the shoulders to above the nipple line.

That law will now read:

“A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the nipple line even if the tackle starts below the nipple line.”

The two trials were approved by the World Rugby Executive Committee after a study of more than 1,500 elite matches confirmed that 76 per cent of head injures occur in the tackle and the risk of injury to both players from a high-contact tackle is 4.3 times greater than a low-contact tackle.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “As a rugby father with sons playing at the elite and community level, I am committed to ensuring that rugby remains at the forefront of injury-prevention, specifically in the priority area of concussion.

“As a sport we have collectively made excellent progress in the programmes and initiatives that have been implemented and they are benefiting players at all levels. This trial builds on the success of lowering of the acceptable tackle height and furthers rugby’s commitment to ensure that high-risk tackles, identified through unprecedented research, are eradicated from the game, by removing contact between the tackler’s head and the head of their opponent.”

All participating nations competing at the U20 Championship in France were informed of the trail immediately after it was approved.

Ireland are in Pool C alongside hosts France, South Africa and Georgia, with Noel McNamara’s side getting their campaign underway against Les Bleus next Wednesday [KO 8pm, eir Sport] in Perpignan.

For more information on the law trials, you can watch the following World Rugby video:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Adeolokun, Dillane and Buckley start for Lam’s Barbarians at Twickenham

Back row a tricky pick for Leinster as Cullen’s key leaders passed fit

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Please beat Liverpool:' David Beckham urges Zidane and Real Madrid to win Champions League
'Please beat Liverpool:' David Beckham urges Zidane and Real Madrid to win Champions League
Luiz: Salah can win Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph and strong World Cup
Barcelona great Xavi signs up for two more years in Qatar and could play beyond the age of 40
IRELAND
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies
Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool mayor 'working hard' to get stranded fans to Kiev after flights fiasco
Liverpool mayor 'working hard' to get stranded fans to Kiev after flights fiasco
Mane sends 300 Liverpool shirts to his home village for Champions League final
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Real Madrid fans return 1,000 Champions League final tickets as price hikes spell misery
Real Madrid fans return 1,000 Champions League final tickets as price hikes spell misery
I’ve got a biological age of 23, claims Ronaldo
Ex-Man United striker Falcao hit with €9 million fine and suspended prison sentence

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie