  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'

Jose Mourinho’s handling of Luke Shaw has been questioned, but the Manchester United manager has the support of Ashley Young.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 8:17 PM
25 minutes ago 1,385 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3915213
Jose Mourinho addresses Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.
Jose Mourinho addresses Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.
Jose Mourinho addresses Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.

ASHLEY YOUNG HAS defended Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho over his treatment of Luke Shaw, and backed the defender to become one of the world’s best.

Mourinho’s handling of Shaw has again been questioned after he substituted the left-back at half-time in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion, before singling the player out for public criticism.

The pair’s relationship has appeared strained for some time, with Young — nominally a winger — often preferred over the former Southampton man on the left side of United’s defence.

However, Young has now called for Shaw to work harder if he is to fulfil his potential, telling BBC Sport: “He’s a fantastic player. I want to see Luke do well. He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world.”

And Young, speaking while on international duty with England, then backed Mourinho’s actions with Shaw, claiming his methods cannot be questioned.

“The manager has been successful at every club he’s been at,” he said. “I don’t think he would have been that successful if he didn’t know how to handle players.

“We know as players we go out onto the training pitch and work hard but, when you can, he has a laugh and joke. He’s got both sides to him and that’s the best way for a manager to be.”

Southampton great Matt Le Tissier is among those concerned with the way Shaw has been treated, saying Mourinho is “destroying” the England man.

“I think if Mourinho is still there then it is inevitable Shaw will leave this summer,” Le Tissier told Sky Sports. “I have no idea what he is trying to achieve. There is just a really strange relationship going on there and I don’t understand what he’s doing, because he’s just destroying the player at the moment.”

He added: “While there are players that this sort of approach can work with, I just don’t think Shaw is one of them.”

Reading’s Liam Kelly declines Ireland call-up to keep England options open

Former Sevilla coach Berizzo eyeing return to coaching after beating prostate cancer

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
ENGLAND
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
SIX NATIONS
The Rugby Show Live: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
The Rugby Show Live: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Only 4 Irish players make the cut in Opta's Team of the Six Nations

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie