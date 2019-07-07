It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

1. USA players celebrate after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019
2. Derry City’s Junior Ogedi Uzokwe celebrates with a young fan at full time following their draw with Dundalk
3. Ireland’s Shauna Fox and Chloe Mustaki celebrate after Ireland beat Brazil at the 2019 World University Games
4. Niall Horan and James Nesbitt share a joke on the 6th fairway at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open ProAm
5. Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson celebrates after the Super Rugby Grand Final
6. Laois’ Ryan Mullaney celebrates after their win over Dublin
7. Jon Rahm with his fiancee Kelley Cahill after winning the Irish Open
8. Mayo players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Connacht Minor Football Championship Final
9. Cork’s Brian Hurley shoots past Laois goalkeeper Graham Brody to score a goal
10. Lionel Messi of Argentina and Gary Medel of Chile during the Copa America third-place play-off
