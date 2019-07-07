It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

1. USA players celebrate after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

Source: EMPICS Sport

2. Derry City’s Junior Ogedi Uzokwe celebrates with a young fan at full time following their draw with Dundalk

Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

3. Ireland’s Shauna Fox and Chloe Mustaki celebrate after Ireland beat Brazil at the 2019 World University Games

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

4. Niall Horan and James Nesbitt share a joke on the 6th fairway at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open ProAm

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

5. Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson celebrates after the Super Rugby Grand Final

Source: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO

6. Laois’ Ryan Mullaney celebrates after their win over Dublin

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

7. Jon Rahm with his fiancee Kelley Cahill after winning the Irish Open

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

8. Mayo players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Connacht Minor Football Championship Final

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

9. Cork’s Brian Hurley shoots past Laois goalkeeper Graham Brody to score a goal

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

10. Lionel Messi of Argentina and Gary Medel of Chile during the Copa America third-place play-off

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!