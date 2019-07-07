This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

It has been another busy week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 8:50 PM
1. USA players celebrate after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

USA v Netherlands - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Final - Stade de Lyon Source: EMPICS Sport

2. Derry City’s Junior Ogedi Uzokwe celebrates with a young fan at full time following their draw with Dundalk

Junior Ogedi Uzokwe celebrates with a young fan at full time Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

3. Ireland’s Shauna Fox and Chloe Mustaki celebrate after Ireland beat Brazil at the 2019 World University Games 

Shauna Fox and Chloe Mustaki celebrate after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

4. Niall Horan and James Nesbitt share a joke on the 6th fairway at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open ProAm

Niall Horan and James Nesbitt share a joke on the 6th fairway Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

5. Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson celebrates after the Super Rugby Grand Final

Scott Robertson celebrates after the game Source: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO

6. Laois’ Ryan Mullaney celebrates after their win over Dublin

Ryan Mullaney celebrates after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

7. Jon Rahm with his fiancee Kelley Cahill after winning the Irish Open

Jon Rahm and his fiancee Kelley Cahill Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

8. Mayo players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Connacht Minor Football Championship Final

Mayo players celebrate with the trophy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

9. Cork’s Brian Hurley shoots past Laois goalkeeper Graham Brody to score a goal

Brian Hurley shoots past Graham Brody to score a goal Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

10. Lionel Messi of Argentina and Gary Medel of Chile during the Copa America third-place play-off

Brazil: Argentina-Chile Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The42 Team

