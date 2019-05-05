This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 5 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hermosa wins 1,000 Guineas for Aidan O'Brien

It caps a successful weekend for the trainer after his success with Magna Grecia in yesterday’s 2,000 Guineas.

By Racing Post Sunday 5 May 2019, 4:49 PM
52 minutes ago 958 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4621018
File photo of Hermosa.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
File photo of Hermosa.
File photo of Hermosa.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

HERMOSA, CONSIDERED THE third string for trainer Aidan O’Brien by many, made every yard to win the Qipco 1,000 Guineas Stakes, the first fillies’ Classic of the season.

Sporting the second colours of Michael Tabor, Hermosa, who was supported into 14-1 from an early show of 25-1, made virtually all the running in the smaller far-side group to win the Newmarket Classic under jockey Wayne Lordan.

Lady Kaya, who set the pace in the nearside group, finished second for trainer Sheila Lavery, while 7-2 favourite Qabala did the best of those coming from off the pace to finish third.

Lordan said: “She’s a good filly and was competing at Group 1 level last year, including taking on the colts. She likes to bowl along and saves a little bit. When they came to me she battled well. She’s a beautiful filly by the right sire and finds plenty. It was good.”

The win represented a quick Guineas double for Aidan O’Brien after his success with Magna Grecia in yesterday’s 2,000 Guineas.

Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie