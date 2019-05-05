Hermosa wins 1,000 Guineas for Aidan O'Brien

HERMOSA, CONSIDERED THE third string for trainer Aidan O’Brien by many, made every yard to win the Qipco 1,000 Guineas Stakes, the first fillies’ Classic of the season.

Sporting the second colours of Michael Tabor, Hermosa, who was supported into 14-1 from an early show of 25-1, made virtually all the running in the smaller far-side group to win the Newmarket Classic under jockey Wayne Lordan.

Lady Kaya, who set the pace in the nearside group, finished second for trainer Sheila Lavery, while 7-2 favourite Qabala did the best of those coming from off the pace to finish third.

Lordan said: “She’s a good filly and was competing at Group 1 level last year, including taking on the colts. She likes to bowl along and saves a little bit. When they came to me she battled well. She’s a beautiful filly by the right sire and finds plenty. It was good.”

The win represented a quick Guineas double for Aidan O’Brien after his success with Magna Grecia in yesterday’s 2,000 Guineas.

Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post