This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

17-year-old Man City youngster among four players confirmed to make Ireland U21 debut

Gavin Bazunu is set to line out for Stephen Kenny’s side.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 6:09 PM
12 minutes ago 410 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4888923
Gavin Bazunu is set to make his Ireland U21 debut.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Gavin Bazunu is set to make his Ireland U21 debut.
Gavin Bazunu is set to make his Ireland U21 debut.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND U21 BOSS Stephen Kenny has confirmed at least four players will make their debut against Armenia in Yerevan on Thursday at 4pm (12pm Irish time).

Conor Masterson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Michael Obafemi, Neil Farrugia and Trevor Clarke have all pulled out of the squad due to injury, while Jayson Molumby and Lee O’Connor are unavailable through suspension.

As a result, Kenny confirmed 17-year-old Man City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Stoke City centre-back Nathan Collins, Thomas O’Connor (Gillingham, on loan from Southampton) and Danny McNamara (Newport, on loan from Millwall) will all make their first appearance for the side, while suggesting there could be as many as eight changes overall.

Ireland currently top their group, but suffered a setback in their most recent match, losing 1-0 to Iceland, ending their unbeaten run in the qualifiers.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the players coming in. They’re a fantastic group of players who all want to represent their country,” Kenny told FAI TV.

“We played extremely well against Armenia in Tallaght [and won 1-0], but Armenia will be a different proposition out here and they had a fantastic victory over Luxembourg in the last round of games.

“We’re going into the game with the aim to win, these are our 11th and 12th matches of the year and we want to end this year on a high.” 

Source: FAI TV/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie