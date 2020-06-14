This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 15 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

19-year-old starlet bags brace as Chelsea hit 7

Billy Gilmour was on target as Frank Lampard’s side were far too good for QPR today.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 10:43 PM
1 hour ago 5,183 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5122775
Billy Gilmour (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy
Billy Gilmour (file pic).
Billy Gilmour (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy

BILLY GILMOUR AND Ruben Loftus-Cheek both scored twice as Chelsea routed QPR 7-1 in a friendly at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek has been out for more than a year after rupturing his Achilles during a friendly at New England Revolution at the end of last season.

Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud also netted as Frank Lampard’s side warm up for the Premier League’s return.

N’Golo Kante started having made his comeback to training later than the majority of the squad because of safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea go to Aston Villa on Sunday as the top flight resumes after being halted by the pandemic in March.

QPR host Barnsley when the Sky Bet Championship makes its comeback on Saturday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie