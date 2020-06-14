19-year-old starlet bags brace as Chelsea hit 7

BILLY GILMOUR AND Ruben Loftus-Cheek both scored twice as Chelsea routed QPR 7-1 in a friendly at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek has been out for more than a year after rupturing his Achilles during a friendly at New England Revolution at the end of last season.

Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud also netted as Frank Lampard’s side warm up for the Premier League’s return.

N’Golo Kante started having made his comeback to training later than the majority of the squad because of safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea go to Aston Villa on Sunday as the top flight resumes after being halted by the pandemic in March.

QPR host Barnsley when the Sky Bet Championship makes its comeback on Saturday.