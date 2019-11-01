This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In Pics: GAA royalty turn out in style for 2019 PwC All-Star awards

Here’s a look through some of the best pictures from tonight’s ceremony.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 1 Nov 2019, 9:33 PM
11 minutes ago 1,639 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4876246
Wexford's Lee Chin with Sarah Roache.
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
Wexford's Lee Chin with Sarah Roache.
Wexford's Lee Chin with Sarah Roache.
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

THERE WAS PLENTY of glamour on display as respective All-Ireland champions Dublin and Tipperary dominated the 2019 GAA-GPA PwC All-Star teams.

GAA stars from across the country converged on Dublin’s Convention Centre for the annual awards ceremony, and they all arrived in style.

Five-in-a-row champions Dublin claimed seven spots on the football team, while Tipperary took up the same number of positions on the hurling selection after lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup this year.

Meanwhile, Dublin star goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton was crowned Footballer of the Year and Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan scooped the Hurler of the Year award.

Kerry’s Sean O’Shea and Kilkenny forward Adrian Mullen picked up the Young Player of the Year gongs.

The celebrations will certainly continue on into the night, but here’s a selection of the best pics from the festivities at the Convention Centre.

pwc-all-stars-2019-arrivals Limerick hurler Seán Finn with Karen Kinnerk Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019-arrivals Wexford's Lee Chin with Sarah Roache. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019-arrivals Tipperary hurler Noel McGrath with Aisling Crowe. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019-arrivals Diarmuid O’Keeffe with Megan Burns. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019-arrivals Kiklenny's TJ Reid on the red carpet. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019-arrivals Colin Fennelly with Aliyah McCarthy. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019-arrivals Jason Forde with Claire Collins. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019 The Tipperary hurlers enjoying the night at the All-Stars. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019 Brian Howard, Brian Fenton and Jack McCaffrey with their All-Star awards. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019 Séamus Callanan with his Hurler of the Year Award. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019 Kerry's Tom O'Sullivan, David Moran, David Clifford, and Seán O'Shea. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019-arrivals Tipperar's John McGrath with Kirsten McCormack. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

pwc-all-stars-2019-arrivals Ronan Maher alongside Michelle Lahert. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie