In Pics: GAA royalty turn out in style for 2019 PwC All-Star awards

THERE WAS PLENTY of glamour on display as respective All-Ireland champions Dublin and Tipperary dominated the 2019 GAA-GPA PwC All-Star teams.

GAA stars from across the country converged on Dublin’s Convention Centre for the annual awards ceremony, and they all arrived in style.

Five-in-a-row champions Dublin claimed seven spots on the football team, while Tipperary took up the same number of positions on the hurling selection after lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup this year.

Meanwhile, Dublin star goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton was crowned Footballer of the Year and Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan scooped the Hurler of the Year award.

Kerry’s Sean O’Shea and Kilkenny forward Adrian Mullen picked up the Young Player of the Year gongs.

The celebrations will certainly continue on into the night, but here’s a selection of the best pics from the festivities at the Convention Centre.

Limerick hurler Seán Finn with Karen Kinnerk Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

Wexford's Lee Chin with Sarah Roache. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

Tipperary hurler Noel McGrath with Aisling Crowe. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

Diarmuid O’Keeffe with Megan Burns. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

Kiklenny's TJ Reid on the red carpet. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

Colin Fennelly with Aliyah McCarthy. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

Jason Forde with Claire Collins. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

The Tipperary hurlers enjoying the night at the All-Stars. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

Brian Howard, Brian Fenton and Jack McCaffrey with their All-Star awards. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

Séamus Callanan with his Hurler of the Year Award. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

Kerry's Tom O'Sullivan, David Moran, David Clifford, and Seán O'Shea. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

Tipperar's John McGrath with Kirsten McCormack. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

Ronan Maher alongside Michelle Lahert. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

