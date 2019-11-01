This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 November, 2019
7 for champions Dublin and 4 for Kerry - the 2019 All-Star football team

Tyrone, Mayo and Donegal players have also been honoured.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 1 Nov 2019, 7:58 PM
8 minutes ago 2,835 Views 9 Comments
McShane, Durcan, McCaffrey, Moran and Murphy are amongst the winners.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

ALL-IRELAND WINNERS Dublin have bagged seven awards in the 2019 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football side. 

The team was announced at tonight’s banquet at the Convention Centre in Dublin with four Kerry players recognised, two from Tyrone and one apiece from Mayo and Donegal completing the side.

Stephen Cluxton wins his sixth award in goal, six years after he was last honoured, and is joined in the team by Dublin team-mates Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Howard and Jack McCaffrey in defence, along with midfielder Brian Fenton and the attacking pair of Paul Mannion and Con O’Callaghan.

Kerry’s Tom O’Sullivan, David Moran, Sean O’Shea and David Clifford are all rewarded from this year’s beaten finalists with the Tyrone duo of Ronan McNamee and Cathal McShane also selected. Mayo’s Patrick Durcan and Donegal’s Michael Murphy complete the side.

There are five first-time All-Star winners in McNamee, O’Sullivan, Durcan, O’Shea and McShane while five players from the 2018 team have claimed All-Stars again in McCaffrey, Fenton, Howard, Mannion and Clifford.

GAA President John Horan chaired a selection committee made up of Gaelic Games writers from the national media to decide on the team earlier this week.

2019 Football All-Star team:

Goalkeeper

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin – Parnells) – Previous winner in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2013

Defenders

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin – Cuala) – Previous winner in 2017
3. Ronan McNamee (Tyrone – Aghyaran)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry – Dingle)

5. Patrick Durcan (Mayo – Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Brian Howard (Dublin – Raheny) - Previous winner in 2018
7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin – Clontarf) – Previous winner in 2015, 2017 and 2018

Midfielders

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin – Raheny) - Previous winner in 2015, 2016 and 2018
9. David Moran (Kerry – Kerins O’Rahilly’s) – Previous winner in 2014

Forwards

10. Paul Mannion (Dublin – Kilmacud Crokes) - Previous winner in 2017 and 2018
11. Sean O’Shea (Kerry – Kenmare)
12. Michael Murphy (Donegal – Glenswilly) - Previous winner in 2012 and 2014

13. David Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) - Previous winner in 2018
14. Cathal McShane (Tyrone – Owen Roe O’Neill’s)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin – Cuala) - Previous winner in 2017 

It’s Rugby World Cup final week! On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey and Sean Farrell to preview Saturday’s showdown between England and South Africa.


