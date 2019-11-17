This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Dublin lead the way with seven All-Stars

Siobhán McGrath was named Player of the Year, while Mayo legend Christina Heffernan was inducted into the LGFA Hall of Fame.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 9:36 AM
1 hour ago 1,289 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4894627
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO


Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin picked up seven All-Stars at the 2019 LGFA awards banquet last night, and midfielder Siobhán McGrath was named the Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

The 2019 All-Star team was revealed at the Citywest Hotel, where All-Ireland finalists Galway clinched four spots on the selection.

All-Ireland semi-finalists Cork and Mayo are also represented in the team while Meath goalkeeper Monical McGuirk also got the nod after helping the Royals to reach the All-Ireland intermediate final.

Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick, who was selected at centre-back, collected her seventh All-Star award in eight years. There was a fifth award for her team-mate Lyndsey Davey while Player of the Year McGrath was honoured for a fourth time.

Dublin trio Niamh Collins, Olwen Carey and Niamh McEvoy were among the nine first-time winners on the 2019 All-Star team.

siobhan-mcgrath Siobhán McGrath is the 2019 Player of the Year. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The other first-time All-Star recipients are Melissa Duggan of Cork, Galway twin sisters Louise and Nicola Ward, Tracey Leonard, and Mayo’s Rachel Kearns.

Galway defender Sinéad Burke and Cork forward Orla Finn both collected their second awards while Mayo legend Christina Heffernan was officially inducted into the LGFA Hall of Fame.

It was also confirmed on the night that the 2020 TG4 All Star Tour will visit Austin, Texas, in the United States, with the tour scheduled for March 31-April 8.

2019 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:

Monica McGuirk (Meath) – 1st award

Sinéad Burke (Galway) – 2nd award
Niamh Collins (Dublin) – 1st award
Melissa Duggan (Cork) – 1st award

Nicola Ward (Galway) – 1st award
Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin) – 7th award
Olwen Carey (Dublin) – 1st award

Louise Ward (Galway) – 1st award
Siobhán McGrath (Dublin) – 4th award

Carla Rowe (Dublin) – 3rd award
Niamh McEvoy (Dublin) – 1st award
Lyndsey Davey (Dublin) – 5th award

Tracey Leonard (Galway) – 1st award
Rachel Kearns (Mayo) – 1st award
Orla Finn (Cork) – 2nd award



About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

