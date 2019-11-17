Three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Dublin lead the way with seven All-Stars

The victorious Dublin team picked up seven All-Stars this year.

The victorious Dublin team picked up seven All-Stars this year.

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin picked up seven All-Stars at the 2019 LGFA awards banquet last night, and midfielder Siobhán McGrath was named the Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

The 2019 All-Star team was revealed at the Citywest Hotel, where All-Ireland finalists Galway clinched four spots on the selection.

All-Ireland semi-finalists Cork and Mayo are also represented in the team while Meath goalkeeper Monical McGuirk also got the nod after helping the Royals to reach the All-Ireland intermediate final.

Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick, who was selected at centre-back, collected her seventh All-Star award in eight years. There was a fifth award for her team-mate Lyndsey Davey while Player of the Year McGrath was honoured for a fourth time.

Dublin trio Niamh Collins, Olwen Carey and Niamh McEvoy were among the nine first-time winners on the 2019 All-Star team.

Siobhán McGrath is the 2019 Player of the Year. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The other first-time All-Star recipients are Melissa Duggan of Cork, Galway twin sisters Louise and Nicola Ward, Tracey Leonard, and Mayo’s Rachel Kearns.

Galway defender Sinéad Burke and Cork forward Orla Finn both collected their second awards while Mayo legend Christina Heffernan was officially inducted into the LGFA Hall of Fame.

It was also confirmed on the night that the 2020 TG4 All Star Tour will visit Austin, Texas, in the United States, with the tour scheduled for March 31-April 8.

2019 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:

Monica McGuirk (Meath) – 1st award

Sinéad Burke (Galway) – 2nd award

Niamh Collins (Dublin) – 1st award

Melissa Duggan (Cork) – 1st award

Nicola Ward (Galway) – 1st award

Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin) – 7th award

Olwen Carey (Dublin) – 1st award

Louise Ward (Galway) – 1st award

Siobhán McGrath (Dublin) – 4th award

Carla Rowe (Dublin) – 3rd award

Niamh McEvoy (Dublin) – 1st award

Lyndsey Davey (Dublin) – 5th award

Tracey Leonard (Galway) – 1st award

Rachel Kearns (Mayo) – 1st award

Orla Finn (Cork) – 2nd award

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!