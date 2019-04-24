Irish pair included in PFA Team of the Year in League Two

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international goalkeeper Joe Murphy and League of Ireland graduate Jay O’Shea are part of a three-man Bury contingent named in the PFA Team of the Year in League Two.

Murphy and O’Shea have played key roles for a Shakers side who are closing in on promotion to League One. They’re currently in second place in England’s fourth tier with just two games remaining.

O’Shea was also recently included in the EFL Team of the Year for League Two. Despite missing out to Newport County’s Joe Day for that selection, Murphy has been recognised for his performances by his fellow professionals.

Murphy joined Bury from Huddersfield Town in 2017. The 37-year-old — who was twice named in League One’s PFA Team of the Year during his time at Scunthorpe United — has won two senior caps in friendlies (against Turkey in September 2003 and Algeria in May 2010).

O’Shea, a former Ireland U21 international, has scored 15 league goals from midfield for Bury this season. The 30-year-old has been plying his trade in England since leaving Galway United to join Birmingham City in 2009.

PFA League Two Team of the Year: Joe Murphy (Bury), Neal Eardley (Lincoln City), Jason Shackell (Lincoln City), Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town), Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City), Danny Mayor (Bury), Jay O’Shea (Bury), Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers), James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers), John Akinde (Lincoln City), Tyler Walker (Mansfield Town).

The PFA selections for League One and the Championship are also due to be announced later today, ahead of Sunday’s awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House in London.

