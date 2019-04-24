This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish pair included in PFA Team of the Year in League Two

Bury’s Joe Murphy and Jay O’Shea have been recognised for their performances this season.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 11:31 AM
14 minutes ago 476 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4604305
Bury's Joe Murphy and Jay O'Shea.
Image: PA Images
Bury's Joe Murphy and Jay O'Shea.
Bury's Joe Murphy and Jay O'Shea.
Image: PA Images

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international goalkeeper Joe Murphy and League of Ireland graduate Jay O’Shea are part of a three-man Bury contingent named in the PFA Team of the Year in League Two.

Murphy and O’Shea have played key roles for a Shakers side who are closing in on promotion to League One. They’re currently in second place in England’s fourth tier with just two games remaining.

O’Shea was also recently included in the EFL Team of the Year for League Two. Despite missing out to Newport County’s Joe Day for that selection, Murphy has been recognised for his performances by his fellow professionals.

Murphy joined Bury from Huddersfield Town in 2017. The 37-year-old — who was twice named in League One’s PFA Team of the Year during his time at Scunthorpe United — has won two senior caps in friendlies (against Turkey in September 2003 and Algeria in May 2010).

O’Shea, a former Ireland U21 international, has scored 15 league goals from midfield for Bury this season. The 30-year-old has been plying his trade in England since leaving Galway United to join Birmingham City in 2009.

PFA League Two Team of the Year: Joe Murphy (Bury), Neal Eardley (Lincoln City), Jason Shackell (Lincoln City), Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town), Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City), Danny Mayor (Bury), Jay O’Shea (Bury), Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers), James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers), John Akinde (Lincoln City), Tyler Walker (Mansfield Town).

The PFA selections for League One and the Championship are also due to be announced later today, ahead of Sunday’s awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House in London. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie