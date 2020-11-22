6 mins ago

Good afternoon, folks.

You’re very welcome along to our liveblog of that rarest of beasts – a Munster Senior Football Championship final from which Kerry are absent.

At Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 1.30pm, Cork and Tipperary will clash for the honour of being crowned provincial champions, with an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Mayo also on the line.

Stick with us here and we’ll keep you posted on all the major moments throughout the game.