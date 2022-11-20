Membership : Access or Sign Up
Donegal's Niamh McLaughlin scoops LGFA Player of the Year award

All-Ireland champions Meath receive six All-Stars, with five for beaten finalists Kerry, at 2022 end-of-season bash.

47 minutes ago 1,667 Views 0 Comments
Niamh McLaughlin, centre, with Intermediate Player of the Year Mo Nerney, left, and Junior Player of the Year Bláithín Bogue, right.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

DONEGAL CAPTAIN NIAMH McLaughlin was named Senior Players’ Player of the Year at the TG4/LGFA All-Star awards in Dublin on Saturday evening.

The midfielder also claimed her first All-Star award but was Donegal’s sole representative on the senior selection, which was dominated by All-Ireland champions Meath with six players and beaten finalists Kerry with five.

Mayo and Armagh completed the senior selection with two All-Stars and one respectively.

Laois forward Mo Nerney was named Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year after racking up an impressive 5-31 in the championship, while Fermanagh forward Bláithín Bogue took home the Junior prize.

In total there were eight first-time All-Stars, while three players — Meath goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, Armagh forward Aimee Mackin and Kerry forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh — won their third awards.

2022 TG4/LGFA Senior All-Star team

1. Monica McGuirk (Meath; previous winner in 2019, 2021)

2. Shauna Ennis (Meath)

3. Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)

4. Danielle Caldwell (Mayo)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Kerry)

6. Emma Troy (Meath; previous winner in 2021)

7. Aoibhín Cleary (Meath; previous winner in 2021)

8. Cáit Lynch (Kerry; previous winner in 2012)

9. Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)

10. Niamh Carmody (Kerry)

11. Emma Duggan (Meath; previous winner in 2021)

12. Shauna Howley (Mayo)

13. Aimee Mackin (Armagh; previous winner in 2015, 2017)

14. Stacey Grimes (Meath)

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry; previous winner in 2012, 2013)

The42 Team

