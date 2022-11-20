Donegal's Niamh McLaughlin scoops LGFA Player of the Year award

DONEGAL CAPTAIN NIAMH McLaughlin was named Senior Players’ Player of the Year at the TG4/LGFA All-Star awards in Dublin on Saturday evening.
The midfielder also claimed her first All-Star award but was Donegal’s sole representative on the senior selection, which was dominated by All-Ireland champions Meath with six players and beaten finalists Kerry with five.
Mayo and Armagh completed the senior selection with two All-Stars and one respectively.
Laois forward Mo Nerney was named Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year after racking up an impressive 5-31 in the championship, while Fermanagh forward Bláithín Bogue took home the Junior prize.
In total there were eight first-time All-Stars, while three players — Meath goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, Armagh forward Aimee Mackin and Kerry forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh — won their third awards.
2022 TG4/LGFA Senior All-Star team
1. Monica McGuirk (Meath; previous winner in 2019, 2021)
2. Shauna Ennis (Meath)
3. Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)
4. Danielle Caldwell (Mayo)
5. Aishling O’Connell (Kerry)
6. Emma Troy (Meath; previous winner in 2021)
7. Aoibhín Cleary (Meath; previous winner in 2021)
8. Cáit Lynch (Kerry; previous winner in 2012)
9. Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)
10. Niamh Carmody (Kerry)
11. Emma Duggan (Meath; previous winner in 2021)
12. Shauna Howley (Mayo)
13. Aimee Mackin (Armagh; previous winner in 2015, 2017)
14. Stacey Grimes (Meath)
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry; previous winner in 2012, 2013)
