Donegal's Niamh McLaughlin scoops LGFA Player of the Year award

Niamh McLaughlin, centre, with Intermediate Player of the Year Mo Nerney, left, and Junior Player of the Year Bláithín Bogue, right.

DONEGAL CAPTAIN NIAMH McLaughlin was named Senior Players’ Player of the Year at the TG4/LGFA All-Star awards in Dublin on Saturday evening.

The midfielder also claimed her first All-Star award but was Donegal’s sole representative on the senior selection, which was dominated by All-Ireland champions Meath with six players and beaten finalists Kerry with five.

Mayo and Armagh completed the senior selection with two All-Stars and one respectively.

Laois forward Mo Nerney was named Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year after racking up an impressive 5-31 in the championship, while Fermanagh forward Bláithín Bogue took home the Junior prize.

In total there were eight first-time All-Stars, while three players — Meath goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, Armagh forward Aimee Mackin and Kerry forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh — won their third awards.

2022 TG4/LGFA Senior All-Star team

1. Monica McGuirk (Meath; previous winner in 2019, 2021)

2. Shauna Ennis (Meath)

3. Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)

4. Danielle Caldwell (Mayo)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Kerry)

6. Emma Troy (Meath; previous winner in 2021)

7. Aoibhín Cleary (Meath; previous winner in 2021)

8. Cáit Lynch (Kerry; previous winner in 2012)

9. Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)

10. Niamh Carmody (Kerry)

11. Emma Duggan (Meath; previous winner in 2021)

12. Shauna Howley (Mayo)

13. Aimee Mackin (Armagh; previous winner in 2015, 2017)

14. Stacey Grimes (Meath)

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry; previous winner in 2012, 2013)