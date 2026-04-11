Irish pair to the fore as Southampton boost Premier League promotion hopes

Championship results on Saturday:

Coventry 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich 0-2 Ipswich

QPR 0-0 Bristol City

Charlton 1-2 Preston

Leicester 0-1 Swansea

Middlesbrough 0-1 Portsmouth

Oxford 2-0 Watford

Sheffield United 2-1 Hull

Southampton 2-1 Derby

Stoke 1-1 Blackburn

SOUTHAMPTON CONTINUED THEIR march up the Championship table as they came from behind to beat fellow play-off hopefuls Derby 2-1 at St Mary’s, with Irish internationals Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning each registering an assist.

Second-half goals from Leo Scienza and Taylor Harwood-Bellis cancelled out Carlton Morris’ earlier strike to extend the Saints’ unbeaten run to 17 games.

It was a fast start from the hosts as Scienza got in down the left and pulled the ball across for Tom Fellows, whose heavy first touch cost him the chance to shoot.

Derby were forced into a ninth-minute change when Bobby Clark limped off to be replaced by Oscar Fraulo.

The Rams started the day just three points behind Southampton and showed plenty of intent as they bid to secure a crucial victory.

A smart exchange of passes between Morris and Max Johnston saw the latter break clear down the left channel before he shot wastefully into the side netting.

Five minutes later, a sweeping Saints attack involving Casper Jander and Ross Stewart saw a chance fall Azaz’s way, but he shot straight at Richard O’Donnell.

Advertisement

Derby were without United States striker Patrick Agyemang, who has been ruled out for the next nine months with an Achilles injury, denying him the chance to represent his country in a home World Cup.

Morris was tasked with leading the line for John Eustace’s side in his absence and scored an unlikely opening goal when Joe Ward’s corner deflected off Jander and dropped to him at the far post.

Saints sought a quick reply and went close as Harwood-Bellis nodded Manning’s free-kick wide of the post as the wind swirled around St Mary’s.

Again, it was Southampton making all the running at the start of the second half, and Scienza laid on a chance for James Bree, who sliced his shot well wide of the post.

Another chance soon came and went when Fellows headed Manning’s cross over the bar from close range.

Derby were seeing little of the ball in the Southampton half, but there was a rare test for Daniel Peretz when he saved Sammie Szmodics’ 20-yard shot low to his left.

Moments later, Saints got the goal they deserved when Scienza brilliantly finished off a flowing move by curling into the far corner after Jander and Azaz had created the opening.

St Mary’s erupted once more when Saints went ahead as Harwood-Bellis, this time, connected perfectly with another Manning free-kick to head beyond O’Donnell.

Eustace quickly rang the changes as he looked to find a way back into the game, and Harwood-Bellis reacted superbly to block Morris’ effort from the edge of the six-yard box.

However, the Saints remained resolute and are now unbeaten since 17 January.

Elsewhere, in League One, Dubliner Jack Moylan scored his 11th goal of the season, as already-promoted Lincoln City beat Leyton Orient 2-1, maintaining a 25-game unbeaten run in the process.

In the same division, a brace from Irish-eligible Marcus Harness was not enough for playoff hopefuls Huddersfield Town, as a dramatic 101st-minute goal by Nathan Lowe earned 11th-place Wycombe a 3-3 draw.

Finally, in Scotland, ex-Ireland U21 international Will Ferry registered a goal and an assist, as Dundee United overcame Livingston 3-2, edging the latter closer to relegation.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy