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LIVE: Leinster v Sale Sharks, Champions Cup quarter-final

Should they see off Sale Sharks (5:30pm), Leinster will earn a home semi against Toulon.
22 mins ago Welcome, everyone, to The 42′s live coverage of today’s Champions Cup quarter-final between Leinster and Sale Sharks. And in case you’ve been out and about, Leinster fans, some big news: your province will host a semi-final against...
4.41pm, 11 Apr 2026
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7 mins ago 5:10PM

Sale Sharks are enduring a miserable season, really — although as we saw with Edinburgh last week, weird things can happen in this competition.

Still, it should be plain sailing for Leinster today. Sale are besieged by injury and, if relegation existed in their domestic league, they’d be seriously worried.

They’ve taken some absolute beatings this season, but long removed from the play-off race in England, this is all they have to play for. So they’ll surely give it socks at the Aviva today.

22 mins ago 4:55PM
Good evening!

Welcome, everyone, to The 42′s live coverage of today’s Champions Cup quarter-final between Leinster and Sale Sharks.

And in case you’ve been out and about, Leinster fans, some big news: your province will host a semi-final against Toulon provided they get the job done today.

That’s right: Toulon have upset Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun, earning a 22-19 victory away to the second seeds to secure their passage into the last four.

france-11th-apr-2026-photopqrnice-matin-11042026-glasgow-14-finale-coupe-europe-rugby-glasgow-warriors-contre-rctoulon-14-final-eurocup-of-rugby-glasgow-vs-toulon-credit-maxpp Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

So, Leinster’s route to the final just got fractionally easier, you could argue, in that they’ll return to the Aviva for a semi provided they make it themselves.

It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you all the action you need to know about from 5:30pm at Lansdowne Road.

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