LIVE: Leinster v Sale Sharks, Champions Cup quarter-final

Sale Sharks are enduring a miserable season, really — although as we saw with Edinburgh last week, weird things can happen in this competition.

Still, it should be plain sailing for Leinster today. Sale are besieged by injury and, if relegation existed in their domestic league, they’d be seriously worried.

They’ve taken some absolute beatings this season, but long removed from the play-off race in England, this is all they have to play for. So they’ll surely give it socks at the Aviva today.