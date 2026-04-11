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Keith Andrews' Brentford left frustrated by Everton
Premier League 3pm results:
BRENTFORD HAD TO settle for a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League today.
Elsewhere, Brighton won 2-0 away to relegation-threatened Burnley.
More to follow
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Keith Andrews point apiece Report Soccer Brentford Everton