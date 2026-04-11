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Brentford's Nathan Collins reacts after a missed chance. Alamy Stock Photo
point apiece

Keith Andrews' Brentford left frustrated by Everton

Elsewhere, Brighton overcame relegation-threatened Burnley.
5.02pm, 11 Apr 2026

Premier League 3pm results:

  • Brentford 2-2 Everton
  • Burnley 0-2 Brighton

BRENTFORD HAD TO settle for a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League today.

Elsewhere, Brighton won 2-0 away to relegation-threatened Burnley.

More to follow

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