Women's Irish Open brought forward to kickstart festival of golf next summer

THE KPMG WOMEN’S Irish Open has been brought forward by three weeks and will kickstart a festival of golf here next summer.

The tournament will take place from 31 August to 3 September at the same venue as earlier this year, Dromoland Castle in Co Clare.

With the Men’s Irish Open taking place at the K Club the following week, it’s set up to be a tantalising fortnight of action.

The Irish Open returned to the Ladies European Tour in September after a 10-year absence, and saw more than 24,000 people, a record for a women’s golf event in Ireland, pass through the gates over the four days of the tournament.

Dr. Una May, CEO of Sport Ireland said: “Following the overwhelming success of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in 2022, everyone in Sport Ireland is overjoyed to see the tournament return to Dromoland Castle in August 2023.

“After such a long absence without women’s professional golf in Ireland, it was amazing to see so much interest in the tournament this year. Now with an earlier date and so close to the men’s tournament, I hope even more people attend the event in 2023 as we showcase the immense strength of professional golf in this country.”

A prize fund of €400,000 is up for grabs, and Cavan’s Leona Maguire will be hoping she can taste success on home soil after she missed out on a playoff by just a single shot earlier this year.

The tournament was ultimately won by Klara Spilková from the Czech Republic, claiming her first LET Tour victory in over five years, overcoming Ursula Wikström and Nicole Broch Estrup in that nail-biting playoff.