Biggest storyline? Ireland's chances? Our writers preview the 2023 Six Nations

What’s the biggest storyline in this year’s Six Nations?

Murray Kinsella: Whether Ireland and France can keep accelerating at the rate they have been. England and Wales have new head coaches, while Italy and Scotland will look to cause upsets. But Ireland and the French have been the top two sides in the world over the last couple of seasons and will look to keep setting the standard.

Their clash in Dublin in round two could be a true classic. Farrell has yet to coach an Irish team to a win against France, so beating them would be another massive step forward for his team.

Ciarán Kennedy: It has to be the coaching changes at England and Wales. We’ve become so used to hearing about four-year cycles over the years that it’s really intriguing to see two heavyweight nations make major changes in a World Cup year. Of the two, Warren Gatland looks the safer bet, his appointment met with such excitement in Wales. Wales aren’t the force of old, but he’s still got a good group of players to work with and this weekend has the potential to be a really tricky fixture for Ireland.

Then there’s England. Like him or loathe him, the Six Nations will miss Eddie Jones and Steve Borthwick is almost the polar opposite in terms of personality. He’s had very little time with his new players but we know he won’t shy away from making big calls having left Manu Tuilagi out of his team.

It’s interesting to see him stick with the Marcus Smith/Owen Farrell 10/12 axis for Scotland this weekend given that partnership has often looked a little laboured. Borthwick is barely in the door so he’ll need time to work out his best system, but the England rugby public are a demanding lot.

Steve Borthwick and Owen Farrell.

What Irish player are you most excited to watch?

MK: Garry Ringrose. He’s been on the Test stage since 2016 but there’s no doubt he has gone to another level over the last year or so. He just turned 28 and is clearly hitting his absolute prime. He’s a delight to watch with his combination of decision-making skills, footwork, defensive nous, and ever-growing leadership. As Johnny Sexton said this week, it’s crazy to think he has yet to be on a Lions tour. There is such conviction to Ringrose’s play these days.

Ireland's Garry Ringrose

CK: It’s great to see Stuart McCloskey back again and Caelan Doris is in superb form, but while it’s a less interesting answer I’m really looking forward to watching Johnny Sexton leading Ireland in his 14th Six Nations. He’s so important to the way this Ireland team play and he still provides moments that are just stunning to watch. Some of the subtleties in his attacking play over the last year or so have been exceptional and Ireland are lucky to have him going so strong so deep into his career.

Pick one game you can’t wait for?

MK: I’ve already mentioned Ireland hosting France in Dublin, so I’ll go for ‘Le Crunch’ between England and France at Twickenham in round four. It’s going to be fascinating to see how the French handle having those two big games away from home this year as they defend their Grand Slam. The run of fixtures is certainly less favourable for them in 2023. It will also just be interesting to see how England stand by the time March rolls around.

CK: In terms of Ireland it has to be the visit of France on 11 February. I really hope both sides are at full strength because that should be a cracker in Dublin. Otherwise, I always enjoy the Calcutta Cup and given the upheaval at England, I’m fascinated to see how they begin life under Borthwick when they welcome Scotland to Twickenham on Saturday. Scotland have now grown used to upsetting the odds in the fixture, another Scotland win could really ignite the whole tournament.

Scotland's Finn Russell.

How do you assess Ireland’s chances?

MK: I think they will be aiming for a Grand Slam and have the quality to do it. They’ll need the usual hint of luck along the way, but with the France and England games at home, they have a shot. There is clearly quite a bit of confidence within the squad at this stage but it doesn’t come across as complacency in any way. Given their progress and success so far under Farrell, they probably should be winning this championship.

CK: They’re in a really good place. Compared to some of the other teams, Andy Farrell’s injury list isn’t too bad and, crucially, while Ireland only have two home fixtures the schedule is kind to them this year, with both France and England coming to Dublin.

If Ireland can take two wins from their opening two games against Wales and France – a big if, admittedly – they’ll be well on course to winning a first Six Nations since 2018. And yes, it’s all about the World Cup this year, but winning is never a bad thing in sport.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

And the winners of the Six Nations will be?

MK: I’ve gone for Ireland, as mentioned above. I’m interested in the other end of the table too. Italy beating Wales last year was the result of the championship and hugely welcome in quieting the discussion about the Italians being replaced. Kieran Crowley seems to be doing a good job, they have young stars like Ange Cupuozzo, and they will feel they can nick results against Wales and Scotland.

CK: At the moment it’s set up nicely for Ireland. France are a joy to watch and their power game is fearsome, but if Ireland win in Cardiff this weekend, then I think the round two game in Dublin against France could decide where the title will end up. I’ll say Ireland for the Six Nations, but France to have the last laugh at the World Cup.